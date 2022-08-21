Period Antiques, Fine Art and Personal Items from T. Boone Pickens will be Auctioned on Sep 10-11

Dallas, TX, 2022-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — A second round of period antiques, fine art and personal items from the late Texas and Oklahoma oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens (1928-2019) will be auctioned in a two-day, online-only event slated for September 10th and 11th by J. Garrett Auctioneers, based in Dallas. It was almost exactly two years ago, in September 2020, that J. Garrett held the Part 1 auction.

Nearly 1,000 lots will come up for bid over the two days, with highlights that include rare signed ebeniste pieces, designer jewelry, important marble sculptures, sterling silver, fine rugs and memorabilia pertaining to the iconic financier. Also offered will be a wonderful collection of antiques from the German castle Schloss Hafenpreppach, plus many fine private consignments.

Some of Mr. Pickens’ personal items include cufflinks owned and worn by the oil tycoon, engraved “TBP” (Christie’s sold some in 2020 for double their estimates); Boone’s Tiffany money clip, engraved; and various souvenir lots and “spirit” items from Oklahoma State University, like his golf shoes, OSU letter jacket, signed books, engraved pens and desk items.

The sale is loaded with fine jewelry, including pieces by Cartier, Rolex, Breitling, Elizabeth Gage, Lalaounis, Robert Coin, Verdura, Schepps and Jean Mahie, plus rare Burmese rubies, vintage estate pieces and more. It’s important for bidders to note that a wire transfer or an in-person cashier’s check are the only acceptable methods of payment for all the jewelry items.

Fine watches will be led by an 18kt yellow gold Breitling Bentley chronograph watch that originally retailed for more than $50,000, weighing 310 grams total (est. $30,000-$35,000); and a Cartier Pasha chronograph watch with diamond band and bezel, stainless steel, with automatic movement and approximately 22cts of diamonds graded G-H and VS-2 (est. $18,000-$25,000).

A rare Burmese ruby and diamond ring boasting a 4.41-carat natural Burmese ruby surrounded by round and baguette diamonds set in 14kt yellow gold, with a retail value of over $100,000, has an estimate of $80,000-$90,000. Also, a Euro cut 4-carat diamond ring in a yellow gold setting (J-K, VVS), weighing 16.0 grams total, size 9 ¾, is expected to bring $28,000-$35,000.

An emerald and diamond bracelet in 18kt gold, with about 33.47 carats of emeralds and 11.31 carats of diamonds, 7 ¼ inches long, weighing 54.2 grams total, should realize $26,000-$32,000. Also, a Fred Joallier diamond and 18kt white gold bracelet with 8.66 carats of diamonds (F, VS1), with original box, originally retailed for $43,000, has an estimate of $18,000-$22,000.

A necklace with over 85 carats of emeralds and 24.37 carats of diamonds set in white gold, the necklace 19 inches in length and weighing 117.3 grams total, is expected to command $50,000-$80,000; while a pair of emerald and diamond earrings, the emeralds weighing over 4.84 carats and the diamonds totaling 1.07 carats, the weight 9.3 grams total, should fetch $6,000-$8,000.

A Tiffany & Co. 18kt gold with lapis and mother of pearl bangle, having proper Tiffany marks, likely designed by Angela Cummings, weighing 62.2 grams, is estimated at $20,000-$25,000. Rolex watches include an Oyster Perpetual Datejust (est. $5,000-$10,000); a ladies’ Oyster Perpetual Datejust (est. $13,000-$17,000); and a ladies’ President Oyster (est. $9,000-$13,000).

The auction contains many signed ebeniste cabinets. One of the more spectacular furniture pieces in the sale is an important Henri Picard (French, active 1831-1864) ormolu parquetry commode in the Regence taste, 60 inches tall by 58 ½ inches wide, with a rectangular rouge marble top and burl walnut inlaid case, and Corinthian stiles flanking large cabinet doors, plus a shaped apron.

Original works of art will feature an oil on canvas by Anton Franz Höger (German, b. 1936), titled Leda, signed lower right and in a 58 ¼ inch square frame (est. $30,000-$35,000); and an oil on canvas by Charles Partridge Adams (American, 1852-1942), titled Spanish Peaks or Juahatollas Mountain Range, Los Animas, Colorado, 1895, signed and dated.

Other paintings will include a circa 1950 oil on Masonite by John Ford Clymer (American, 1907-1989), titled Trout Fishing with Guides, signed, 26 inches by 23 inches (sight, less frame); and a 19th century Continental School oil on canvas titled Centaur Kidnapping Deianeira (after Guido Reni), 45 inches by 34 inches (sight, minus frame).

This just in: a diminutive gouache and watercolor painting by Eugene Galien Laloue (French, 1854-1941), titled Arc de Triomphe in Winter, on a 7 ½ inch by 12 inch canvas and nicely contained in a 17 ½ inch by 22 inch giltwood frame (est. $10,000-$12,000).

Decorative accessories will feature an important late 19th century Italian Carrara marble wall fountain, ornately carved with three putti on a grapevine cartouche and a large shell form basin with scroll feet, reputedly from the Presidential Palace of Argentina, 75 inches tall by 51 inches wide. The fountain is extremely heavy; hiring professionals to disassemble it is recommended.

Also expected to pique bidder interest is a fine, early 20th century Italian millefiori micro mosaic Venetian mirror, recently professionally restored, with panels of flowers on gold and turquoise ground and tesserae divided by glass canes and fasteners. The beveled oval mirror plate is 40 ¾ inches tall by 32 ¾ inches wide. The piece weighs 80 pounds and presents itself very well.

Other decorative items include a pair of monumental 20th century lapis lazuli gilt bronze urns, each urn 37 ½ inches tall with finely cast gilt bronze mounts on lapis-clad campagna form bodies in the French Baroque style; and a large French style dore bronze centerpiece featuring dancing Bacchanalian putti, masques and reticulated grape clusters, 17 inches by 21 inches by 10 inches.

The auction also contains a large, solid carved turquoise piece; a 1976 Cadillac El Dorado; Lalique, Baccarat; a complete set of Cartier salt cellars; and many items personal to Mr. Pickens.

Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Live, in-gallery previews will be held on Thursday and Friday, September 8th and 9th, from 10-4 Central time, in the J. Garrett Auctioneers showroom located at 9203 Diplomacy Row, in Dallas, TX 75247. On auction days (Sept. 10-11) the gallery will be closed to the public; bidding is absentee or online

To learn more about J. Garrett Auctioneers and the auction event planned for Saturday and Sunday, September 10th and 11th, visit www.jgarrettauctioneers.com. Updates are posted often.

About J. Garrett Auctioneers, Ltd.:

J. Garrett Auctioneers, Ltd. is a full-service auction company with over fifty years’ combined auction experience in the antiques field. The firm specializes in estate auctions and works with private individuals, trust and estate attorneys and family executors to offer a comprehensive approach to all aspects concerning an auction. J. Garrett also purchases entire estates outright. J. Garrett Auctioneers utilizes the latest Internet technology to promote sales to a live and online worldwide audience of qualified buyers. The firm is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions. Interested parties can fill out a form online, or they can call 214-943-7801 for a free, no-obligation assessment; or, they can send an email to julie@jgarrettauctioneers.com. To learn more about J. Garrett Auctioneers, visit www.jgarrettauctioneers.com.