Melbourne Based Security Software Company Listed as a Leading ‘Identity Governance and Administration Vendor’ by Gartner

Melbourne, Australia, 2022-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — ZertID, an identity and access management tool developed by Sysintegra, a start-up Australian company, has just been noted as one of only 30 worldwide by Gartner as a ‘leading’ identity governance & admin vendor.

Arun Nair, Chief Executive Officer of Sysintegra, ZertID’s parent company, described this as fitting recognition of their dedication to customer-based solutions in the ever-increasing threat of enterprise-level identity breaches.

Nair stated “We are one of only a handful of vendors from across the globe to achieve this recognition and we did it alongside the big players in this space. It is testament to the team’s innovative approach and customer-focused outlook.”

He continued, “This is an exciting journey for us, and we’re delighted to be bringing our customers along as we work to safeguard their identity and access issues.”

ZertID is an ‘All-in-One Identity Security Platform’, but minus the typical complexity – a comprehensive IAM+IGA+PAM solution, built on the ServiceNow platform.

Identity breaches at the enterprise level are a real and active threat – 24/7. The solution is to assess the risk, then adopt an Access Management system that works – and that people will use.

ZertID addresses these issues in a cost-effective and timely manner and with a simple ‘no-code’ installation.

Please Note: Access to the Gartner report here (available for purchase): https://www.gartner.com/en/documents/3994045

Media Enquiries:

Alan Hollensen,

Media & Content Manager

+61 490 19 1234

alan.h@sysintegra.com

Sales Enquiries:

John Green

Email: john.g@Sysintegra.com

Mobile: +61 498 043 719