Surgical Masks Market Overview, Demand and Supply Chain Analysis till 2028

Surgical Masks Industry Overview

The global surgical masks market size was estimated at USD 3.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% from 2019 to 2028.

The growth of the market is expected to be driven by improved healthcare expenditure as well as the increasing significance of respiratory protection in the healthcare industry, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has skyrocketed the demand for personal protective equipment, including surgical masks for healthcare professionals across the globe. Furthermore, some government agencies have implemented preventive steps, such as mandating the use of gloves, masks, and other personal protective equipment, to slow the spread of COVID-19, which is expected to boost the market growth.

The U.S. is one of the most severely affected countries in the world by COVID-19. The rapid spread of COVID-19 in the country has increased the demand for surgical masks to reduce further transmission. In addition, the country has the highest healthcare spending in the world. Thus, the aforementioned factors are likely to have a positive impact on the demand for surgical masks in the healthcare industry.

A surgical mask is a disposable device that forms a barrier between the wearer’s nose and mouth and possible pollutants in the immediate surrounding environment. They are built of varying thicknesses and have different abilities to protect the user from liquid contact. They also aid in the blockage of droplets, keeping them from reaching the nose and mouth.

The rising prevalence of chronic and long-term diseases, increased investments in MedTech and advanced infrastructure, increasing labor costs and staff shortages, and growing demand for broader healthcare services are factors expected to boost healthcare expenditure across the globe and thereby create upswings for market growth.

Surgical mask manufacturers are adopting online distribution platforms either through a third-party website or own website to supply products. Companies, in close collaboration with the governments, are spending heavily on the development of their logistics and supply chain setup to keep pace with deliveries of medical essentials such as masks, gloves, medicines to customers during the pandemic.

North America Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market – The North America healthcare personal protective equipment market size to be valued at USD 2.54 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Surgical Masks Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical masks market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Surgical Masks Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Basic Surgical Mask Anti-fog Surgical Mask Fluid/Splash Resistant Surgical Mask Others

Surgical Masks Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Online Offline

Surgical Masks Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Surgical Masks market include

3M

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Ansell Ltd.

O&M Halyard, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Crosstex International, Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

AlphaProTech

Dynarex Corporation

