Creative Diagnostics Launches Custom Virus Production Service

New York, USA, 2022-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — As an expert in the antiviral field providing solutions to assist virology and microbiology research, Creative Diagnostics has recently introduced the research community with customized virus production services to cultivate, titrate, and purify numerous viruses from various species, saving customers’ valuable time for research and avoiding all the tedious steps of virus production.

These newly released services include processing both BSL-2 and BSL-3 pathogens in certified bio-isolation laboratories, making wild-type and recombinant viruses, and preparing the nucleic acids probes. With years of experience in cell culture and the assessment of new antiviral drugs, Creative Diagnostics can produce, concentrate, and characterize viruses at scales ranging from 9 mL to 16 L. Further customized virus production services, including viral protein preparation, virus inactivation, and viral genome nucleic acid isolation, have proven great success as well.

“Creative Diagnostics can prepare inactivated virus, produce quantitated virus samples for use in device validation, and determinate virus concentration, plaque assay, and TCID50. No matter what you need, Creative Diagnostics’ scientists can customize the viral production process according to your specifications. We provide molecular biology services to improve our virus production services as well,” said Dr. Jessica Waldorf, the chief scientific officer of the R&D department at Creative Diagnostics.

Creative Diagnostics can produce crude, infectious, and highly purified infectious virus, as well as other viruses such as Avian Influenza, Bacteriophage, Baculovirus recombinants, clinical subtype strains in fresh human cells, Coronaviruses, Cytomegalovirus (CMV), Dengue virus (DENV), Enteroviruses (EV), Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV), Herpesviruses 1 and 2, and glycoprotein antigens. Other viruses or microorganisms are also available on request.

At the same time, related molecular biology services such as virus production and genotypic characterization, sequencing and identification of antimicrobial target genes, qPCR, Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) detection, cloning and sequencing of recombinant plasmids, as well as gene expression analysis are also available at Creative Diagnostics. Creative Diagnostics combines infectious and analytical expertise to provide clients with a most powerful portfolio of antiviral and antimicrobial in vitro testing services. It can test antiviral and antimicrobial compounds in vitro to determine their potential efficacy in vivo models for the treatment of infectious diseases as well.

As an experimental service provider, Creative Diagnostics offers a wide range of antiviral services that evaluate inhibitory activity of candidate inhibitors, as well as a variety of tailored antiviral assays that reveal the mechanism of action of novel antiviral drugs. Creative Diagnostics is constantly developing and optimizing new antiviral assays for other viruses. Cytotoxicity testing can also be performed in transformed or primary cells for all antiviral studies.

If you need more information regarding the customized virus production services or have any other questions related to the in vitro antiviral testing, please visit Creative Diagnostics at https://antiviral.creative-diagnostics.com.

About Creative Diagnostics

Headquartered in New York, Creative Diagnostics is a consulting and experimental service provider specializing in virology and microbiology. It provides comprehensive solutions to conquer obstacles in virology and microbiology research, including the need for high-security infrastructure, understanding of biosafety regulations, and expertise in multiple virus systems.