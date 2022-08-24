SJ Auctioneers will Hold An Online-Only Silver, Collectibles, Toys & Décor Auction on Sunday, September 11th at 4 pm EDT

Brooklyn, NY, 2022-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — SJ Auctioneers will bid farewell to summer and greet early fall with a Silver, Collectibles, Toys & Décor auction on Sunday, September 11th, beginning at 4 pm Eastern time. The 248-lot, online-only auction serves the needs of collectors and gift retailers alike and features a wide variety of items, many of them hard-to-find, for just about everyone.

The catalog is packed with jewelry, silverware and collectibles from artists, designers and silversmiths such as Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Dominick & Haff, Jose Hess, Emile Delaire, Gorham, Movito, Reed & Barton, Watson, Wallace, Wm. B. Kerr, Daum pate de verre, Lalique, Sackermann Hessenberg & Co., Vetreria Murano, Steuben, Baccarat and Herend.

Toys and trains will be led by makers such as American Flyer, Lionel, Buddy L, Lesney, Nintendo, Tootsietoy, Matchbox and Tonka. Old Disney collectibles will also come up for bid, as will Chinese cloisonné. The auction is a veritable one-stop shop for collectors looking for everything from toys to jewelry to table décor to silverware to gift items.

Several items could end up jockeying for top lot of the auction. One is a visually striking Spanish silver and amber crystal figural owl-shaped claret jug, featuring intricate textured feather and eye details. The piece is stamped along the underside of the feet with “Spain” and “Alpaca” hallmarks, and carries a reasonable pre-sale estimate of $1,000-$4,500.

Another is the pair of antique Chinese famille verte (porcelain showing a green enamel overglaze over blues, purples, yellows and iron red) geese (or ducks) biscuit figurines, 10 inches tall, boasting vivid colors to the feathers, wings and tails. Their tongues are visible inside their open beaks. Each bird will be sold as a single lot, estimated at $1,000-$5,000.

Yet a third is an American Flyer 20535 S Pony Express passenger toy train set, circa post-war (1959-1960), S gauge and rated C-6. The set includes a powdered diesel, a non-powered diesel and four passenger cars. These feature metal trucks, metal wheels and knuckle couplers. Each car is lighted and the set is expected to command $2,000-$6,000.

A Steuben crystal vase with a 24kt gold vermeil (gold-plated silver) thistle weed finial, 4 inches tall minus the finial, has an estimate of $2,000-$5,000. Also, a Herend signed porcelain peacock figurine, about 4 ½ inches tall, the tail in full glory painted in colors of rust, turquoise and black, with 24kt gold and rust fishnet body, should hit $500-$1,000.

Collectors are crazy for Baccarat. The sale features a Baccarat Oceanie vase French glass crystal, about 7 ¾ inches tall by 4 inches wide (est. $1,000-$1,500); and a Baccarat crystal scramble paperweight, signed, on a 2-inch diameter clear base, the filigree glass rod twists in red, blue and white referred to as the Macedoine style (est. $500-$1,000).

Toy cars will be a key component of the day’s offerings. A few examples are as follows:

– Tootsietoy car carrier set #207 from 1955 with the original box and including four vehicles. The set shows some signs of wear but still should go for $1,000-$5,000.

– Georg Fischer 1920s tin delivery van, made in Germany, a 4-inch-long penny toy (est. 500-$1,000).

– Marx Overhead Crossover Speedway complete mechanical race set #2070 with box and key (not sure if the key is original to the set). (est. $250-$500).

In the dolls category, a Schoenhut wooden toddler doll from 1919, 11 inches tall, an 11/107w on a walker body, with the Schoenhut label on her back, is expected to garner $1,000-$5,000; while a Pinn Family of eight dolls (including Ty Pinn, Hattie Pinn, Beauty Pinn, Harry Pinn, Bobby Pinn and Baby Pinn) should finish at $1,500-$5,000.

Jewelry will feature two lots with identical $350-$650 estimates. One is a Tibetan-made natural horn bead necklace, measuring approximately 18 inches in length. The other is a raspberry pinkish stringray cuff and matching stringray choker necklace, the cuff about 20mm wide and the choker being 3mm thick and measuring a 16-inch magnetic closure.

Rounding out some of the sale’s expected highlight items, a set of eight Cartier sterling silver salt shakers in the original red box is estimated to reach $500-$1,000; while a tin toy lithograph J. Chien drummer boy, pattern #109 with box, should make $250-$750.

Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com and BidSpirit.com. No phone bids will be taken, but absentee bidding is available now online. Pre-bidding is also available, meaning for those who are unable to attend the online auction, they can still leave their bids now. For further bidding information, visit www.sjauctioneers.com.

To learn more about SJ Auctioneers and the September 11th Silver, Collectibles, Toys & Décor auction, visit https://www.sjauctioneers.com/