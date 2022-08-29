Wet Pet Food Market Size | Overview by Industry Size, Growth, Applications and Forecast by 2031 | Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd., Butcher’s Pet Care, De Haan Petfood, FirstMate Pet Foods

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Global Wet Pet Food Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Wet Pet Food Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Wet pet food is food that contains moisture, typically in the form of broth or gravy. It is generally sold in cans or foil pouches, and is often referred to as “canned” or “packaged” food. Wet food is generally higher in protein and fat than dry food, and is often used as a supplement to dry food or as a treat.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in wet pet food technology. One is the trend toward more natural and organic ingredients. This means that pet food companies are using more whole, unprocessed ingredients that are free from pesticides, herbicides, and other chemicals.

Another trend is toward wet pet food that is easier to digest. This means that the food is made with more easily digestible ingredients and is less likely to cause stomach upset.

Finally, there is a trend toward wet pet food that is more nutritious. This means that the food is made with more nutrient-rich ingredients and is fortified with vitamins and minerals.

Key Drivers

The global wet pet food market is driven by a number of factors, including the growing preference for wet pet food among pet owners, the increasing awareness about the health benefits of wet pet food, and the availability of a wide range of wet pet food products.

The growing preference for wet pet food among pet owners is one of the key drivers of the wet pet food market. Wet pet food is considered to be more nutritious and palatable than dry pet food, and this is leading to a growing preference for wet pet food among pet owners.

The increasing awareness about the health benefits of wet pet food is another key driver of the wet pet food market. Wet pet food is rich in nutrients and moisture, and this makes it an ideal option for pet owners who are looking for a nutritious and healthy diet for their pets.

Market Segments

The Wet Pet Food Market is segmented by product type, packaging type, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is divided into dog food, cat food, and others. Based on packaging type, it is classified into cans, pouches, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, it is bifurcated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialized pet shops, online, and others. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Wet Pet Food Market includes players such as Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd., Butcher’s Pet Care, De Haan Petfood, FirstMate Pet Foods, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc., Little BigPaw, Mars, Incorporated, Monge SPA, Nestlé Purina PetCare, and Petguard Holdings, LLC.

