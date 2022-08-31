Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market To Register Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Smart Gas Meter Market across various industries and regions.

The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Smart Gas Meter market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Smart Gas Meter , key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Smart Gas Meter Market.

Key Segments Covered in Advanced Metering Infrastructure Industry Report

Device Smart Gas Meters Smart Water Meters Smart Electric Meters



Competitive Landscape

The worldwide advanced metering infrastructure market is highly fragmented. AMI’s key providers spend in R&D to offer effective and efficient solutions that are consistent with rules and maximize income possibilities. Aside from that, firms are pursuing growth initiatives such as capacity expansion, collaborations, distribution agreements, and mergers in order to increase market share and sales income.

NICIGAS is a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), city gas, and power business. The business devised a one-of-a-kind technique for digitizing data collecting from various smart meters in Japan. A Network Controlling Unit (NCU) in Space Hotarus gives direct consumption data to the company’s IoT data platform, NICIGAS Stream.

Why are Sales of Smart Gas Meters Gaining Momentum?

The world is moving in a new direction of digitization and sustainable solutions. Use of gas to power vehicles and for residential purposes has increased as urbanization paces in many regions. Innovative and safe solutions to monitor gas consumption are being researched by many manufacturers, and some have been very successful.

For instance, NICIGAS’ new Space Hotaru solution is a step in digitizing data collection from smart gas meters. The solution is currently being deployed in Japan, and is changing the way gas consumption is monitored in real time.

Unique solutions and increasing demand for gas has pushed manufacturers and distributors to create effective, yet easy-to-deploy smart gas meters and solutions.

Market Size (2022) US$ 7 Bn Value CAGR (2022-2032) 9% CAGR Market Size (2032) US$ 16.57 Bn Key Companies Profiled Aclara Technologies LLCElster Group GmbHSchneider Electric SEItron Inc.International Business Machines CorporationCisco Systems Inc.Eaton CorporationSiemens AG

Advanced metering infrastructure technologies have shown to be highly successful and efficient in dealing with rising power demand, and are now becoming a fundamental element of power grid systems across the world.

