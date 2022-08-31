Demand For Demand For Yeast Extract To Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2026 | Fact.MR Study

The demand for flavoring agents has been increasing among the consumers over the past years as it completes even the simple food into delicious and healthy succulent. Yeast extract is one such flavoring agent which has vital applications as a delicious condiment and texturing agent in household and industries. Yeast extract is the processed form of fresh yeast. Along with flavoring and texturing, yeast extract adds exotic aroma to the various foods including savories, soups, meat products, and beverages. Due to this, yeast extract finds its application in food and food processing industries all over the world.

Global Yeast extract: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global yeast extract market has been segmented as-

Autolyzed Yeast Extract

Hydrolyzed Yeast Extract

On the basis of form, the global yeast extract market has been segmented as-

Powder

Liquid

Flakes

On the basis of application, the global yeast extract market has been segmented as-

Food Savories and Snacks Soups and Sauces Dairy Products Bakeries and Confectioneries Meat and Poultry Products Others

Beverages Alcoholic Beverages Wine Beer Whiskey Rum Others Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Dietary supplements

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feeds

Others

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global yeast extract market has been segmented as-

Direct

Indirect

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Retail Stores

e-Commerce

Other Retail Formats

