Dental Services Market Strategies and Insights Driven Transformation Till 2028

Dental Services Industry Overview

The global dental services market size was valued at USD 302.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of dental disorders are covered under dental services that are provided by dentists and dental professionals. Some of the key factors contributing to the market growth are the growing awareness of dentistry among people, the rising prevalence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, technological developments in dentistry, and the high demand for cosmetic and laser dentistry. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the dental care economy. As a result of the imposed strict social distancing guidelines, dental practices were closed in many countries.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Dental Services Market

According to the data from the American Dental Association’s Health Policy Institute (HPI), the dental sector was at standstill due to COVID-19 as the dental practices were allowed for only emergency cases in the early stage of the pandemic. In March 2020, the American Dental Association (ADA) issued public guidance to postpone elective dental procedures. According to the ADA, the procedures needed to be postponed included oral examinations, routine cleaning, radiographs, cosmetic procedures, and orthodontic treatments without pain management. The emergency dental services included oral bleeding, dental or facial trauma, painful caries, tooth fractures, and abnormal tissue biopsies.

Dental treatments encapsulate a wide array of services that help several patients in improving their oral health. The fillings and cement are being used in various treatments. The ongoing popular trend of smile makeover procedures is gaining attention nowadays. Moreover, the technological developments in endodontics have helped in the adoption of root canal procedures. The invisible braces that help in reshaping and alignment of teeth are in high demand. Hence, the market for dental services is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the introduction of new improved technologies, including dental caps, dentures, and drills.

The recommendations from dentists have helped in driving the demand for various dental services. In addition, the shifting focus on marketing efforts to commercialize the practices involves free dental camps, online campaigns, and dental education programs. Moreover, several unmet needs and a wide service portfolio in the field of oral care have encouraged dental equipment manufacturers to invest in R&D activities to develop and capitalize on innovative technologies.

As more innovations emerge in the market, more patients are expected to avail services in the coming years. In April 2020, Pacific Dental Services (PDS), a leading dental support organization, announced the launch of TeleDentistry platform for patients in the U.S. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to put pressure on the urgent care centers and hospital emergency rooms and the launch of the platform is expected to have a positive impact on the community.

With the continuous economic growth and rapid urbanization around the globe, the disposable incomes of people have witnessed relatively steady growth. In addition, per capita consumption expenditure on healthcare services is likely to significantly increase in the years to come. The rising health and wellness consciousness among the millennial population, along with the growing purchasing power, is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Endometrial Ablation Market : The global endometrial ablation market size was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% over the forecast period.

The global endometrial ablation market size was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% over the forecast period. Network Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market: The global network point-of-care glucose testing market size was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Market Share Insights

July 2021: UK Dental Group plans to launch 400 clinic franchises across the nation in three years. The additional clinics are expected to reduce the waiting time and discourage patients from traveling abroad for dental procedures.

UK Dental Group plans to launch 400 clinic franchises across the nation in three years. The additional clinics are expected to reduce the waiting time and discourage patients from traveling abroad for dental procedures. June 2021: My Dental Plan announced that it would add 4,000 more clinics, thereby expanding its reach to 250 cities by the end of 2021.

My Dental Plan announced that it would add 4,000 more clinics, thereby expanding its reach to 250 cities by the end of 2021. June 2020: Aspen Dental launched its digital check-in platform, which is available in their 820 offices in 41 states. This platform will help patients in managing their dental visits conveniently.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global dental services market include:

Aspen Dental Management Inc.

InterDent, Inc.

National Health Service England

The British United Provident Association Limited

Apollo White Dental

Abano Healthcare Group Limited

Coast Dental

Dental Service Group

Axis Dental

Order a free sample PDF of the Dental Services Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.