Cottone Auctions’ Online-Only Fine Art & Antiques Auction, Sept. 23, Features Items from Prominent Estates, Collections

Geneseo, NY, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Cottone Auctions’ late summer Fine Art & Antiques auction, on Friday, September 23rd, will feature items from the estate of Howard D. Booher, Sr. of Atwater, Ohio; the private Tiffany lamp collection of Rich and Pat Garthoeffner of Lititz, Pa., the estate of Al Turner, Bonita Springs, Fla.; and fine items from private institutions, estates and individuals.

The auction is online-only and will begin at 12 o’clock noon Eastern time. Online bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and the Cottone Auctions website: www.cottoneauctions.com. Register to bid at live.cottoneauctions.com. Phone and absentee bids will be taken. To place a phone bid, you may call the Cottone Auctions gallery at 585-243-1000.

The sale is packed with over 200 quality, curated lots. Howard D. Booher, Sr., the founder and CEO of East Manufacturing Corporation for 54 years, was an avid collector with an affinity for fine works by Tiffany Studios and Duffner & Kimberly. Over his lifetime, Mr. Booher amassed a noteworthy collection of early 20th century lighting and fine leaded glass windows.

Duffner & Kimberly examples from the Booher collection include a fine and rare Italian Renaissance table lamp with a 24-inch shade (est. $40,000-$60,000); a Renaissance floor lamp; an Elizabethan table lamp; a Greek table lamp; and a fine and rare counterbalance lamp.

The estate also includes a historically important John La Farge (American, 1835-1910) Aesthetic Lantern (est. $30,000-$50,000). Lanterns such as these hung in the Japanese room of the William H. Vanderbilt mansion in New York.

Mr. Booher’s many works by Tiffany Studios include a documented leaded glass window of Boy David among luxuriant foliage, 6 feet 2 inches by 3 feet 4 inches (est. $50,000-$80,000); and a rare Turtleback Tile lantern (est. $30,000-$50,000).

Tiffany Studios lamps from the collection of Rich and Pat Garthoeffner will be highlighted by a Peony lamp with an 18-inch shade (est. $40,000-$60,000); and a Poinsettia lamp with 18-inch shade (est. $30,000-$50,000). A Tiffany Studios Jeweled Dragonfly lamp with a 14-inch shade ($30,000-$50,000) from a Pennsylvania collection will also be offered (est. $30,000-$50,000).

Finishing off the Tiffany is a magnificent documented leaded glass Romanesque ornamental window, circa 1890, from a private Chicago, Illinois collection, at 8 feet 5 inches by 4 feet 9 ½ inches (est. $50,000-$80,000); an attributed suite of mahogany and leaded glass wisteria trellis doors, circa 1920 (est. $75,000-$125,000); and finally, three Moorish filigree screens, attributed to Louis C. Tiffany Company, Associated Artists (N.Y., 1881-1883) (est. $75,000-$125,000).

The 20th century design, paintings and prints will include an Alexander Calder (American, 1898-1976) gouache on paper titled The Beams, from Perls Galleries New York, acquired by a private collection in New York in 1966 (est. $40,000-$60,000); and a cloud form stacked and laminated walnut sideboard made in 1979 by master craftsman Wendell Castle (American, 1932-2018), from the estate of Esther Germanow in Pittsford, New York. (est. $15,000-$25,000).

Also offered will be a signed screen-print on wallpaper by Andy Warhol (American, 1928-1987), titled Cow (F. & S. II.11A), 46 inches by 29 ½ inches (est. $5,000-$8,000); an oil painting by Jean Dufy (French, 1888-1964) titled Les Cavaliers au Bois, 22 inches by 18 inches (est. $10,000-$15,000); a magic realism work by T. Lux Feininger (German/American, 1910-2011) titled The Cuyahoga Engine, 20 inches by 29 inches (est. $10,000-$15,000); and an etching by Alberto Giacometti (Swiss, 1901-1966) titled Dans I’Atelier, 15 inches by 11 ¼ inches (est. $5,000-$8,000). Other artists will include Pablo Picasso, Patrick Heron, Sam Francis, Michael Goldberg, Howard Hodgkins and Martha Visser’t Hooft, to name a few.

Highlights of the European painting and decorative Arts category will feature a rare enconchado, oil and mother-of-pearl on panel, attributed to Miguel & Juan Gonzalez, Mexican School, 17th/18th Century, of Saint Simon the Zealot, 26 ¼ inches by 19 ½ inches (est.$3,000-$5,000); and a 17th century oil on canvas English portrait, School of Van Dyke, 35 ¼ inches by 28 ¾ inches (est. $5,000-$8,000).

Also up for bid will be several Old Masters paintings from the Edward Cornwell (1936 – 2002) collection in Rochester, N.Y; and a rare copper plate of the Bearded Old Man by Ferdinand Bol (Dutch, 1616–1680) (est. $10,000-$15,000). Bronzes include a Mathurin Moreau (French, 1822-1912) on a roux marble base titled Sappho, 25 inches by 26 inches by 11 inches (est. $3,000-$5,000); and a work by Eutrope Bouret (French, 1833-1906) of an Egyptian woman with a harp, 20 ½ inches tall (est. $2,000-$4,000).

Silver will feature a fine and rare pair of Gorham sterling silver Art Nouveau candelabras from the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair, marked with an “S” superimposed with an “L” (for St. Louis) to denote their significance as pieces exhibited at the Fair, 13 ¾ inches by 14 inches by 4 ¾ inches (est. $15,000-$25,000); a Tiffany & Co. English King sterling silver flatware service (est. $10,000-$15,000); and a Japanese Export silver and enamel Wisteria bowl, circa 1900, by Sanju Saku, Yokohama, Max 4 ¾ inches by 8 ¾ inches (est. $2,000-$4,000).

Estate jewelry will feature a 3.65-carat marquise brilliant cut diamond ring (est. $20,000-$30,000); a 5.66-carat emerald cut diamond ring (est. $25,000-$50,000); and a stunning ladies’ Art Deco platinum, 4.55-carat emerald and 7.78-carat diamond bracelet (est. $8,000-$12,000).

Asian items will be led by a rare Chinese Ming-style blue and white ewer, with the mark and period of Qianlong (1736-1795), hand painted porcelain (est. $50,000-$80,000) with outstanding provenance. The ewer was gifted by the Dowager Empress Cixi (1835-1908) to the Honorable Edwin H. Conger (1843-1907) and Mrs. Sarah (Pike) Conger, American Envoy Extraordinary and Minister Plenipotentiary to China. It has remained in the family ever since. Also sold will be a beautiful pair of 18th century Chinese Export hexagonal porcelain vases, 16 5/8 inches tall (est. $4,000-$6,000).

The Americana and rare books category will include Thomas McKenney and James Hall’s History of the Indian Tribes of North America, Vol. 1 & 2, Philadelphia, published by Edward C. Biddle, 23 Minor Street, 1836, large folio (est. $15,000-$25,000); George Washington’s Columbia’s Legacy, Philadelphia: printed by H. Sweitzer & J. Ormrod, December 10th, 1796 (est. $5,000-$8,000); a 19th century oil on panel folk art painting of cat in a rocker, 21 inches by 17 ½ inches (est. $3,000-$5,000); and an oil on canvas painting attributed to Thomas Chambers (American, 1808-1866), 18 inches by 24 inches, from the collection of Edward Cornwell (1936 – 2002) of Rochester, N.Y. (est. $3,000-$5,000).

Live, in-gallery previews are available by appointment only and will be held in the Cottone Auctions gallery located at 120 Court Street in Geneseo, New York. To arrange for a preview, you may call 585-243-1000, or, you can contact them by email at info@cottoneauctions.com.

To learn more about Cottone Auctions’ September 23rd auction, visit www.cottoneauctions.com.

