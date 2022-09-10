South Shore Community Action Council Receives $5,000 Grant from Plymouth Pediatric Associates

Plymouth, MA, 2022-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — South Shore Community Action Council received an August $5,000 grant from Plymouth Pediatric Associates. The grant was given in recognition of the exemplary work that South Shore Community Action Council does every day for disadvantaged children and families in the region.

“We are delighted to receive the Plymouth Pediatric Associates grant and to expand our relationship with Plymouth Pediatric Associates,” noted Lisa Spencer, CEO of South Shore Community Action Council. She added, “We look forward to using those funds to support our outreach and services for the community.”

South Shore Community Action Council provides services to over 25,000 people each year throughout 80 cities and towns in southeastern Massachusetts. Founded in 1965, South Shore Community Action Council has evolved into a multi-service organization providing Early Education and Childcare, Home Heating and Energy Assistance, Emergency Food Distribution, Transportation, Tax Assistance and much more. The organization prides itself on being a critical safety net for families in need.

Dr. Jessica Walsh, DO, FAAP, IBCLC and Managing Partner of Plymouth Pediatric Associates asserted, “We are proud to provide a grant and recognition to South Shore Community Action Council. Their tireless efforts to reach out to those in need is commendable.”

For over 70 years, Plymouth Pediatric Associates has been providing Plymouth, Sandwich, and the surrounding communities with full-service, primary care for newborns to young adults 363-days a year.

As the regions only Preferred Boston Children’s Primary Care Practice, patients and families have access to a large network of specialists, leading research, and treatments. The dedicated staff strive to care for each child’s health care needs under one roof. Plymouth Pediatric Associates offers services from Routine Physicals, same-day Urgent Care, Immunizations, and Integrated Behavioral Health.

Plymouth Pediatric Associates puts the individual first and is committed to bringing the best individualized treatment plan to each patient and family to provide extraordinary care, close to home.

For more information, visit South Shore Community Action Council at https://www.sscac.org/ and Plymouth Pediatric Associates at https://www.plymouthpediatricassociates.com/.