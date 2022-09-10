Buzzmeeh Announces INR 1000 off on OnePlus 8t and OnePlus 9R Screen Replacement

New Delhi, India, 2022-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — Buzzmeeh, a leading mobile repair services provider, has announced Rs.1000 off on Oneplus 8t and Oneplus 9R screen replacement. The brand came up with this special offer on Wednesday, 7th September 2022.

The company wants to provide affordable screen replacement services to its OnePlus’ customers.

Speaking about the latest offer, Anjali Negi, Co-founder of Buzzmeeh said, “We are delighted to announce a special offer for our special OnePlus’ customers. The offer will be valid for 30 days from now. Now all the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9R’ mobile owners who are planning to get their phone’s screen replaced can take advantage of our offer and save INR 1000 on the screen replacement.”

Further she said, “At Buzzmeeh, we make sure that all our customers get the best mobile repair & replacement at the most affordable pricing. That’s the reason we come up with different deals and offers for our customers. We know how expensive it is to get your screen replaced. And we don’t want people to be compromising with substandard screens. We want our customers to use premium quality screens so that their phones look new and authentic at all times.”

She also said that you could be sure of a 100% quality product with Buzzmeeh. We only stock OEM parts in our inventory. We have partnered with OEM companies so as to provide our customers with high-quality replacement services.

ABOUT BUZZMEEH

Buzzmeeh is India’s leading onsite mobile repair Service Company. It offers mobile repair services in almost all the major cities in India, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Varanasi, Hyderabad, and Pune. These cities are listed in the company’s service areas.

Buzzmeeh has a team of the most talented and experienced mobile engineers in the industry. The best thing is that customers can take advantage of Buzzmeeh’s mobile onsite repair services at their location.

This means that you may get repairs done on your mobile device without having to leave the convenience of your own home and go anywhere else.

Simply get in touch with them via call, and they will handle everything for you on their end. They will come to you to fix the problem that you are having with your mobile device if you are unable to bring it to them.

Buzzmeeh offers services for all premium mobile brands, including OnePlus. The brand only uses the highest quality components and accessories for mobile devices. The commitment of the organization to maintaining the highest possible level of transparency at all times, both with regard to the cost and the approach, is unwavering.

