Exterminator Offers Personalized, Discreet Approach to Bug Infestations

Mont-Saint-Hilaire, QC, 2022-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — Brisebois Extermination Inc has become a well-recognized name across Greater Montreal thanks to its quality and commitment to stopping pest infestations in their tracks.

Serving residential, commercial and industrial customers for more than 35 years, the family-owned company offers our extermination services against all pests: carpenter ants, paving ants, pharaoh ants, bedbugs, fleas, spiders, cockroaches and earwigs.

A Member of the Association québécoise de la Gestion Parasitaire (AQGP), the company stands out as much for the quality of its services as it does for its cutting-edge training of its technicians.

It is also renowned for its innovative interventions to provide parasite treatments that comply with federal and provincial laws and regulations governing this sector of activity.

“Environmental and public health issues are at the heart of our concerns to guarantee clients’ safety and peace of mind,” commented company owner Philippe Brisebois.

“We advocate a personalized approach. Following first contact with one of our experts, each client knows the solutions available to them according to their particular situation.”

Over the years, they have carried out thousands of inspections, treatments, extermination and control of wild animals, demonstrating their depth of experience, know-how and skill.

The company offers to provide an estimate within two minutes by phone, while 80% of their customers receive a visit from one of our technicians the same day they call. This is all backed up by a long-term guarantee at the best price and ensures service satisfaction.

To book an appointment or for more information about their services:

Phone: +1-514-595-9140

Website: https://www.briseboisextermination.com/