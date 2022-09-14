Medical Flexible Packaging Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 14, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Medical Flexible Packaging Industry Overview

The global medical flexible packaging market size was valued at USD 15.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing pharmaceutical market in emerging economies and the growth of drug delivery systems are driving the market. Extensive use of flexible packaging solutions in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors on account of product variety, low weight, easy disposal, and requirement of less raw material is driving the market growth. Pouches & bags was the key product segment of the market in 2020. These products are available in multiple sizes and have a wide scope of application in various end-use sectors, which drive their demand.

High barrier films are estimated to be the fastest-growing product segment from 2021 to 2028. The demand for BOPET and polyvinylidene chloride barrier films is expected to remain high over the forecast period due to the presence of many manufacturers. The major materials that are used for the manufacturing of flexible packaging products are plastics, paper, and aluminum, of which, the plastics material segment accounts for the largest share of the global market.

Higher tensile strength than their metal counterparts and a wide variety of options offered by these materials are expected to drive segment growth in the years to come. Over the past decade, the use of medical disposable products has increased significantly, driving the demand for medical flexible packaging. Numerous medical products used in healthcare facilities, such as trays, pre-filled syringes, needles, thermometers, and scalpels, are available as disposables.

Disposable products offer advantages, such as the convenience of usage, sterility, and safety. Single-use disposables are also cost-effective and efficient as they eliminate the need to re-sterilize the product before using. The reduction of risk of cross-contamination is another key factor driving the demand for disposable products, which, in turn, is boosting the market growth.

Medical Flexible Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical flexible packaging market on the basis of material, product, end-use, and region:

Medical Flexible Packaging Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Plastics

Paper

Aluminum

Bioplastics

Medical Flexible Packaging Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Seals

High Barrier Films

Wraps

Pouches & Bags

Lids & Labels

Others

Medical Flexible Packaging End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Medical Device Manufacturing

Implant Manufacturing

Contract Packaging

Others

Medical Flexible Packaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Medical Flexible Packaging market include

Bemis Company, Inc.

WestRock, Aptar, Inc.

Dätwyler Holding, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Berry Global

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Coveris S.A.

Winpak Ltd.

Sealed Air

Amcor

Mondi

Huhtamäki Oyj

CCL Industries, Inc.

Gerresheimer

