Modern Outdoor Furniture in Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2022-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — Bring comfort, style and function to your outdoor retreat with Modern Outdoor Furniture. Ashley HomeStore offers high-performing & all-weather resistant Outdoor furniture & Accessories in Killeen, TX.

Ashley HomeStore

Specializing in quality home furnishings & ingenious sleeping solutions, Ashley HomeStore is an all-inclusive store which offers quality modern home furnishings, mattresses and accessories under one roof. From catering various needs and requirements of their customers to delivering top-notch services, Ashley HomeStore stands at the pinnacle of quality & trust. Formed in 1985, the store offers rich assortment of durable and all-weather outdoor furniture in bestselling styles and designs.

 Modern Outdoor Furniture Offered by Ashley HomeStore

 OUTDOOR SEATING

  • Outdoor Sectionals
  • Sofas & Loveseats
  • Patio Chairs
  • Lounge Chairs
  • Outdoor Benches
  • Adirondack Chairs
  • Outdoor Rocking Chairs

OUTDOOR SETS

  • Conversation Sets
  • Seating Sets
  • Dining Sets
  • Bar Sets
  • Bistro Sets

OUTDOOR DINING

  • Outdoor Dining Chairs & Tables

 OUTDOOR BAR

  • Outdoor Bar Stools & Bar Tables

OUTDOOR TABLES

  • Outdoor Coffee Tables
  • Fire Pit Tables
  • Outdoor Side & End Tables

OUTDOOR ACCESSORIES

  • Patio Umbrellas
  • Fire Pits
  • Hammocks
  • Outdoor Décor
  • Outdoor Throw Pillows & Seat Cushions
  • Outdoor Furniture Covers
  • Outdoor Rugs
  • Outdoor Lighting
  • Gardening
  • Garden Fountains
  • Outdoor Planters
  • Outdoor Plant Stands
  • Outdoor Coolers
  • Grills

 The range of outdoor furniture is available in various colors, sizes, designs, materials, styles, price range, shapes, & brands.

Services

  • Various financing options.
  • Visual search
  • Free shipping & premium delivery.
  • Delivery tracking and more.

To know more about visit Ashley HomeStore at 1101 South W S Young Drive Killeen, TX – 76543 or call at (254) 634 – 5900. You can also check the diverse range of modern outdoor furniture offered by the store at www.killeenfurniture.com

