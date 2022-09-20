BTS Facades and Fabrications Ltd becomes CAB member

Durham, UK, 2022-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ — BTS Facades and Fabrications Btsfabrications.co.uk Ltd have become a member of the Council of Aluminium in Buildings ,

For those who don’t know BTS produces high-quality façade and rainscreen products to building projects across the country, with 95 per cent of its manufactured materials consisting of aluminium.

The Council for Aluminium in Building currently has over 140 members across the manufacturing and fabrication industry, providing its insiders with invaluable insights into the aluminium supply chain and more.

Philip Atkinson, BTS’ Managing Director comments .

“I’m so excited to have joined CAB, it’s a huge step in the right direction for our business and complements our existing membership of industry leading organisations including the MCRMA and the CWCT.

We are putting a huge emphasis on training and educating both our internal workforce and our contract installation teams as well. By utilising the combined materials and insights of these organisations, we’ll really be on our A-game.”

We’ll be attending as many of CAB’s events as possible, it’ll be fantastic to meet up with other members to exchange our expertise. I intend on having a very active membership.”

BTS recently had its ISO 14000 renewed, and with CAB’s commitment to promoting aluminium as a sustainable material and having resources to help businesses achieve NetZero, it’s without a doubt the company will continue to play its part in protecting the environment.

Phi continues:

“We share a similar mission and objectives with CAB. We’re striving for a trained workforce, technical excellence and promoting the benefits of aluminium products.

“It just makes sense for us to be part of this to get a network of knowledge. Over 95 per cent of the raw material we use is aluminium and from that you can understand the importance of our membership.”

CAB’s next forum event is on October 13, at the stunning Royal Liver Building in Liverpool, and will see business leaders from across the industry learning from topic insight presentations and a range of guest speakers.

Read more: https://btsfabrications.co.uk/bts-becomes-cab-member/

For more information, please contact Phil Atkinson, on 01388 816883.

Or email him at phila@btsfabrications.co.uk.

Address – Unit 7, Woodham Road, Aycliffe Business Park, Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, DL5 6HT https://btsfabrications.co.uk/