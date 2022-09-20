Application Server Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ — Global Application Server Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Application Server Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An application server is a type of server that is designed to host applications and provide access to them over a network. Application servers are used in a variety of settings, from small businesses to large enterprises. They can be used to host web-based applications, email servers, file servers, and other types of applications.

Key Trends:

There are a few key trends in Application Server technology:

1. Containers and microservices: Containers and microservices are becoming increasingly popular for application development and deployment. This is because they offer a number of benefits over traditional, monolithic application architectures. Containers are lighter and more portable than virtual machines, and they can be deployed much more quickly. Microservices are easier to develop and deploy than large, monolithic applications, and they offer greater flexibility and scalability.

2. Cloud-native applications: Cloud-native applications are designed to take advantage of the cloud computing platform on which they are deployed. This means that they are highly scalable and can be quickly deployed and updated.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of Application Server market are:

– Increasing demand for application servers in enterprises

– Growing need for application server consolidation

– Shift from traditional on-premise application servers to cloud-based application servers

– Increasing adoption of microservices and containers

Market Segments:

The global Application Server Market is segmented based on Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size and region. On the basis of component, it is bifurcated into software and services. On the basis of deployment model, the market can be segmented into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of enterprise size, it is bifurcated into process large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Companies:

The Application Server Market includes players such as Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., The Apache Software Foundation, FUJITSU, VMware, Inc., NEC Corporation and SAP SE.

