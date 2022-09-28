Andrew Jones’ Signature Design for The Home and Garden Auction, October 9, Offers A Rich Selection for Discerning Buyers

Downtown Los Angeles, CA, 2022-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — Andrew Jones Auctions will offer a strong selection of antiques, design, fine art, jewelry, watches, silver, carpets, porcelain and glass from antiquity through the 21st century in an online-only Signature Design for the Home and Garden auction scheduled for Sunday, October 9th, beginning promptly at 10 am Pacific time.

Over 250 top-quality lots will be offered to the highest bidder. Significant and varied private collections and estates will provide a rich selection for discerning buyers. Jewelry and watches will include pieces by Breitling, David Webb, Leonard Schmallie and Tiffany & Co., plus a bold Siragusa 22kt gold and steel coin inset bracelet (est. $3,000-$5,000).

The fine silver offerings run the gamut from a Queen Anne Britannia silver tankard, 1709, with heraldic engraving (est. $800-$1,200) to a Georg Jensen Bittersweet pattern flatware service for twelve (est. $6,000-$8,000).

A selection of porcelain and glass features early Chinese Export, as well as five lots of Royal Copenhagen Flora Danica pattern dinnerware, a suite of Baccarat Malmaison pattern stemware (est. $2,500-3,500) and art glass works by Cluthra, D’Argental, Daum Nancy, Quezal, Tiffany Studios, Steuben and Thomas Webb.

The diverse range of fine art includes works by Beaufort Delaney, Liubov Popova, a charming domestic scene depicting an Embroidery Lesson by Gustave Léonard de Jonghe (est. $8,000-$12,000), a wonderfully detailed view of the Basilica di San Marco by an artist in the circle of Giuseppe Canella (est. $25,000-$35,000), as well as an offering of multiples by Henry Moore, Jeff Koons, Louise Nevelson, Pablo Picasso including a Deux danseurs, 1956 earthenware plate (est. $2,500-$3,500), Andy Warhol and William Wegman.

Continental and English furniture and decorative arts feature a variety of Baroque period tables, case pieces and a striking pair of Baroque polychrome decorated models of putti (est. $2,500-$3,500), as well as a William IV solid hardwood breakfast table in the manner of William Trotter (est. $1,500-$2,000), an elegant Regency parcel ebonized mahogany daybed (est. $2,500-$3,500) and a Louis XV bronze elephant form mantel clock by Charles du Tertre (est. $3,000-$5,000).

More modern pieces include designs by Maison Delisle, Minton Spidell, Therien, Quatrain and a chic M.E. Dupont gilt bronze mounted amboyna bureau plat (est. $4,000-$6,000).

Additional highlights include marble sculptures, a Nicole Frères penny-in- the-slot upright polyphon, a 3rd century B.C.E. Canosan pottery figural oinochoe, and a John Broadwood & Sons mahogany and marquetry piano probably designed by C. Garrick Allom, 1903 (est. $3,000-$5,000).

Online bidding will be facilitated by AndrewJonesAuctions.com, Invaluable.com and LiveAuctioneers.com. Absentee bids will also be accepted. Safe, physically distanced live previews will be held by appointment at the Andrew Jones Auctions gallery prior to the auction.

Plans may change in accordance with Los Angeles County Department of health Covid-19 restrictions. Contact the gallery for details. The gallery is located at 2221 South Main Street in downtown Los Angeles. Absentee bids will also be accepted. To schedule a preview appointment, call (213) 748-8008; or, you can email them at info@andrewjonesauctions.com.

For more information about Andrew Jones Auctions and the online-only signature Design for the Home and Garden auction scheduled for Sunday, October 9th, beginning promptly at 10 am Pacific time, please visit www.andrewjonesauctions.com. Updates are posted frequently.

