Buzzmeeh Expands Its Doorstep Mobile Repair Services Now in Mumbai

Mumbai, India, 2022-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Buzzmeeh, a leading mobile repair service provider, has now expanded its mobile repair services in Mumbai. Recently, the brand announced that it would have its mobile repair services in Mumbai as well. The company basically intends to increase its reach and help customers with budget-friendly mobile services across India.

Speaking about the expansion, the Co-Founder of Buzzmeeh, Anjali Negi said, “Mumbai is a fast-paced city. The locals here are always on the go, and one of the most crucial pieces of technology in their lives is their mobile phones. In the hustling & bustling city of Mumbai, so much of work and life depends on mobile phones. And if for some reason the mobile phone become broken, it will be difficult for the citizens of Mumbai to get the issue rectified quickly. In a scenario like this one, having a doorstep mobile repair in Mumbai can be really helpful for Mumbaikars.”

She further added, “It gives us great pleasure to announce the expansion of our services into Mumbai, where we will assist local residents with convenient mobile device repair services without having to leave the convenience of their own homes. We will cover Mumbai as well as the surrounding districts. With Buzzmeeh, people in Mumbai will have ease of getting their mobiles fixed instantly without having to leave their place.”

All you have to do is to visit their website and fill out a form with all your details, including the issue you’re experiencing with your phone. Their representative will immediately assign a job to a skilled technician to fix your mobile.

The brand only uses genuine equipment parts and its commitment to preserving the highest possible level of transparency at all times, both in terms of cost and method.

ABOUT BUZZMEEH

Buzzmeeh is India’s leading mobile repair service provider, its services available in the majority of India’s main cities, including Bangalore, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Ghaziabad and Pune.

The company has a team of the industry’s most talented and experienced mobile engineers. Buzzmeeh provides services for all premium mobile phones and other devices, including iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and so on.

Seize the chance RIGHT NOW! Buzzmeeh offers the most cost-effective mobile repair in Mumbai!

For more information, please visit: https://www.buzzmeeh.com/mobile-repair-in-mumbai