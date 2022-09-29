AI Sales Assistant Software Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Forecast Period by 2030

Market Definition

AI sales assistants, also known as AI virtual sales assistants, are artificial intelligence-based tools that assist salespeople by automating tasks and processes. Lead qualification and follow-up, pipeline management, forecasting, meeting scheduling, and data entry are examples of these tasks. The growing demand among businesses to improve sales conversion is a major factor driving the AI sales assistant software market. The investment by small, medium fuels the adoption of AI sales assistant software across all industries, and large businesses to increase sales revenue through the use of technologies such as artificial intelligence.

AI Sales Assistant Software Market Pricing

The AI sales assistant software pricing ranges from USD 29 to USD 795 per user per month per user. The pricing depends on the features and specifications integrated into the software. The tools in this category cover a wide range of topics, each with its own set of features and AI implementation. Some features of AI Sales Assistant Software are conversation automation, guided selling, task automation, pipeline inspection, and many more.

Market Scope

The research report on the AI sales assistant software market provides a detailed analysis of the current market trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided. Porter’s five forces analysis illuminates the potency of suppliers and buyers operating in the market. The quantitative analysis of the AI sales assistant software market from 2022 to 2030 determines the market potential.

This report also contains the market size, untapped opportunity index, and forecasts of AI Sales Assistant Software in the global market, including the following market information:

Global AI Sales Assistant Software Market Revenue, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (USD Millions)

Global AI Sales Assistant Software Market Sales, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (Units)

Global top five AI Sales Assistant Software companies in 2021 (%)

Regional Research Reports has surveyed the AI Sales Assistant Software manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and industry experts in this end-use Industry, involving the consumption, production, revenue generators, demand-side, supply-side, price change, product type analysis, recent development and strategies, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global AI Sales Assistant Software Market Segmentation

Global AI Sales Assistant Software Market, By Component, 2022-2030

Solution

Services

Global AI Sales Assistant Software Market, By End User, 2022-2030

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global AI Sales Assistant Software Market, By Industry, 2022-2030

BFSI

Food and Beverage

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Retail and Consumer Goods

Marketing and Advertising

IT and Telecom

Others

Global AI Sales Assistant Software Market, By Region and Country, 2022-2030

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France The U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Global AI Sales Assistant Software Market: Key Players

Analysis of leading market companies and participants, including:

Key companies AI Sales Assistant Software revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (USD Millions)

Key companies AI Sales Assistant Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies AI Sales Assistant Software sales in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies AI Sales Assistant Software sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report detailed out about the leading competitors in the market, namely:

Acuvate

Affectlayer, Inc. (Chorus)

Affinity

Applicate IT Solutions Pvt Ltd

Bigtincan

Cien

Clari Inc

Salesforce.Com, Inc

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd

Salesdirector.Ai, Inc

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

