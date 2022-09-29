Railway Cybersecurity Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend | Alstom, Cisco Systems Inc., Hitachi Ltd.

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Global Railway Cybersecurity Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Railway Cybersecurity Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Railway cybersecurity is the protection of railway infrastructure and operations from cyberattacks. This includes the protection of railway control systems, communications networks, and passenger information systems from unauthorized access or interference.

Key Trends:

There are a few key trends in railway cybersecurity technology.

Firstly, there is an increasing focus on securing data and communications systems. This is due to the fact that railways are increasingly reliant on these systems for operations and safety.

Secondly, there is a trend towards using more sophisticated security technologies, such as encryption and intrusion detection/prevention systems. This is in response to the growing threat of cyber-attacks.

Key Drivers:

There are many factors driving the railway cybersecurity market.

One is the increasing number of cyberattacks on trains and railway infrastructure. These attacks can cause significant disruption and damage, so there is a need for better security to protect against them.

Another driver is the increasing use of railway infrastructure for critical applications such as transportation of hazardous materials. This increases the risk of an attack causing serious harm, so there is a need to reduce this risk.

Market Segments:

The railway cybersecurity market is segmented by offering, type, application, and region. By offering, the market is classified into solutions, and services. On the basis of type, it is bifurcated into infrastructure, and on-board. Based on application, it is divided into passenger trains, and freight trains. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The global railway cybersecurity market includes players such as Alstom, Cisco Systems Inc, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, International Business Machine Corporation , Nokia Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Siemens AG, Thales Group, Webtec Corporation, and others.

