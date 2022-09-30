Fitness Tracker Market Worth $138.7 Billion By 2028

Fitness Tracker Industry Overview

The global fitness tracker market size to be valued at USD 138.7 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9% during the forecast period.

The market growth is extensively attributed to the rising health & fitness awareness, growing penetration of the internet & smartphones, and increased consumer disposable income levels. The awareness regarding fitness and health is growing especially in the younger adults and working-class population, who are the target customers for fitness trackers. Moreover, the Covid-19 pandemic has significantly increased awareness about these devices. The rising adoption has led to an increase in device development & innovation as more market players race in to deliver the growing demand and capture a higher market share.

For instance, in August 2020, Fitbit Inc. launched Sense, an advanced smartwatch that features an ECG monitor, stress management, skin temperature sensor, sleep monitor, SpO2 levels monitor, built-in GPS, period tracker, and 20+ exercise modes. The rising prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) & obesity and other health issues related to sedentary lifestyles are likely to boost the product demand. About 13% of the world’s adult population reported to be obese in 2017, and 39% were overweight.

Arise in the number of manufacturers offering various fitness trackers at prices suitable for all income groups is driving the market. In addition, the development of different types of wearables, such as smart jewellery, insoles, and clothing, is attracting more consumers. Furthermore, the growing e-commerce industry, a strong distributor network, and retail partnerships of the industry players enable the availability of the latest products worldwide further driving the market.

Market Share Insights

Catapult announced the launch of its new wearable performance solution called Catapult One, for the next generation of athletes. Catapult One provides players and coaches with the tools to track, analyze, and improve performance with professional accuracy at all levels. July 2021: Garmin launched two health focused smart watches in India. These two smart watches are Venu 2S and Venu 2 with features such as an AMOLED touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 3 protection, a health snapshot feature, and a boast of more than twenty-five built-in sports apps.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global fitness tracker market include:

Apple, Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Beienda

Ambiotex GmbH

Hexoskin

Huawei Technologies

Nurvv

Oura Health Ltd.

Withings

