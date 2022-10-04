Medivic Aviation Air Ambulance Service in Patna Guarantees Safe Transfer via ICU Flights

Patna, India, 2022-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — The process of medical transportation requires immense effort and skills to make it a comfortable and safe experience for the patients. When the shifting of patients takes place via medical flights it helps in providing a secure and convenient journey to the patients. So keeping in mind the medical condition of the patients the Air Ambulance Service in Patna operating for Medivic Aviation Air Ambulance has initiated medical aviation services that help in offering low-cost evacuation services with bed-to-bed transfer to make the patients experience a trouble-free journey. We have an ICU-equipped flight on standby that can contribute to the easy and early shifting process.

We follow the guidelines issued by the medical authorities of India and are operating with an ISO certification which makes us a trusted and reliable air medical transportation provider. We offer medical evacuation with a certified team that has years of experience in laying out onboard assistance to the patients for keeping them in stabilized state until they get shifted to the opted medical facility. The team at Air Ambulance Services in Patna comprises aero-medically certified paramedics, critical care nurses, and a full-time healthcare practitioner having the experience to handle onboard emergencies.

Medivic Aviation Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati has Experience in Providing Efficient In-Flight Operations

Both the medical and aviation crew at Medivic Aviation Air Ambulance Services in Guwahati are experts in their respective sectors and give their very best to ensure the evacuation process gets concluded without any complication. Our medical team has expert caregivers while our in-flight crew has technicians and seasoned pilots that help in laying out the best medical evacuation service that is required to shift the patient without any difficulty. We are offering medical transportation with optimal care and onboard medical supervision which can make the journey to the medical center easy and efficient.

Once while we at Air Ambulance in Guwahati were shifting an ailing individual to the medical facility of another city we found the patient experiencing breathing issues right after the flight took off the air. The paramedics present inside the air ambulance took charge of the situation and provided the patient with an immediate oxygen supply but he didn’t seem to be normal after which the doctor took notice of the patient and provided him with the necessary medication. After a while of the administration of the medication, the patient got back to normal and we found him breathing normally. We kept the flow of oxygen intact till the time the flight landed.