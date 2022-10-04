UP to 20% OFF on ZALORA

Manila, Philippines, 2022-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — Good news to RCBC Bankard holders!

RCBC Bankard is offering promo discounts to RCBC Bankard holders with a minimum purchase of Php 1,500 for existing customers and NO minimum purchase for NEW ZALORA customers. Cardholders can enjoy this promo until February 14, 2023, and avail of up to a Php 1,000 discount.

All you need to do is use your RCBC Bankard when purchasing from the online fashion retail site card and input the voucher code RCBC2022 upon checking out from your ZALORA mobile app or website.

Here are steps to enjoy your checkout:

First, log on to the ZALORA website or mobile app. Then, select the products you want and click the Add to Bag button. After that, click the Checkout Now button. Select credit/debit card as your payment method and input the necessary details and the promo code.

Once done, existing customers will be deducted 18% and NEW customers will be deducted 20% from their subtotal to enjoy their purchases at lower prices!

Note that the RCBC code is valid for multi-use per account. Some exclusions may also apply, so check the discount eligibility status! Discount exclusions include items on sale and essential items. This discount promo may not apply to certain brands—check the full list here.

If you’re unsure how to avail of this discount promo, check the step-by-step process here! For other concerns and clarifications, contact ZALORA Philippines via their email address at customer@zalora.com.ph.

So, what are you waiting for? Time to get your RCBC Bankard and check out your items!

About RCBC Bankard

RCBC Bankard Services Corporation (RBSC) is the Card Servicing entity of Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC), one of the Philippines’ largest private universal banks. RCBC and RCBC Bankard Services Corporation are members of the Yuchengco Group of Companies (YGC). RCBC Bankard provides unique and world-class cashless transactions, versatile add-on services, and an innovative rewards program to its cardholders.

For more information on RCBC Bankard, visit www.rcbccredit.com.