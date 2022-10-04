Consolidated Chassis Management Announces Relocation of Global Headquarters to Rockaway, NJ

Rockaway, NJ, 2022-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — Consolidated Chassis Management (CCM), a leading cooperative chassis pool provider, announced today that its corporate headquarters have been relocated to Rockaway, New Jersey, to accommodate business growth and market evolution. The relocation began last month and is scheduled to be completed by mid-October.

“Moving our corporate offices to this more modern facility allows us to provide our employees with high quality space and amenities required in today’s competitive workplace,” said CCM CEO Mike Wilson. “These new offices demonstrate our commitment to providing great services by equipping our employees with the best-in-class resources they need to better serve our customers.”

The new office facility at 100 Enterprise Drive represents a significant upgrade from the company’s previous offices and will offer the infrastructure for CCM to continue its strong momentum of chassis provisioning services and solutions.

CCM was formed on the principle of generating efficiencies and synergies that benefit a wide range of supply chain stakeholders, including terminal operators, ocean carriers, railroads, motor carriers, and shippers. Providing the CCM workforce with a state-of-the-art workspace and equipment is critical to realizing the CCM vision.

“As we continue to make strategic decisions to best position CCM for the future of chassis provision in the U.S., I am confident that our new global headquarters will enable us to better serve our customers while continuing to deliver value for our stakeholders, employees, and the communities in which we operate,” Mr. Wilson added.

About CCM

CCM is the leading cooperative chassis pool manager, managing the combined fleet of multiple contributors to provide maximum equipment availability and facilitate ease of participation to all involved in intermodal freight transport. CCM supports all chassis provisioning models and enables participants the ability to choose their chassis provider through CCM’s Customer Choice Program. Bringing together an experienced Logistics and M&R staff strategically stationed throughout each region, CCM is committed to high quality and reliable equipment to meet customers’ needs. The Chassis Management Application Suite provides a best-in-class platform for the management of chassis provisioning for all industry stakeholders, allowing CCM to effectively collaborate with steamship lines, railroads, ports and motor carriers at over 200 locations nationwide.