Global Base Paper Market size See Incredible Growth during 2030

According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global base paper market size is expected to grow from USD 296.1 million in 2021 to USD 360.2 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2022 to 2030. The base paper is a cellulose substrate that has the capacity of receiving a heat-sensitive coating. It is designed to exhibit an image during heat activation, normally from a thermal print head, which may be either overcoated or non-overcoated, based on the end-use application. Various factors such as the emerging and evolving e-commerce industry will surge the demand for chemical-free packaging, increasing shutter base paper in the construction industry, and others. Such factors will drive the market’s growth in forthcoming years at the global level.

COVID19 Impact on the Global Base Paper Market

COVID-19 had a negative impact on the market’s growth due to the closure of all construction activities, and reduced demand from laminating and printing sectors resulted in a steep downslope in the market’s growth. Further, the global lockdown disrupted the supply chain, hampered the supply of raw materials, increased their cost, and others. Such factors restrained the growth of the market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, for pharmaceutical packaging, the demand for the base paper increased during the pandemic, which kept the market’s growth steady during the period. Hence, the COVID-19 had a significant impact on the market’s growth at the global level.

Scope of the Global Base Paper Market

The study categorizes the base paper market based on material paper source, application, paper grade, distribution channel, and end-user industries at the regional and global levels.

By Paper Source Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Natural or Virgin Fiber
  • Post-consumer Recycled Fiber

By Application Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Packaging
  • Lamination
  • Printing
  • Others

By Paper Grade Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Up to 40 GSM
  • 40 to 70 GSM
  • Above 70 GSM
  • Less Than 100 GSM
  • 100 To 200 GSM
  • More Than 200 GSM

By Distribution Channel Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Online Channels
  • Offline Channels

By End-Use Industries Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Construction Industry
  • Food and Beverage
  • E-commerce
  • Healthcare Industry
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Others

By Region Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • France
    • UK
    • Spain
    • Poland
    • Russia
    • The Netherlands
    • Norway
    • Czech Republic
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Indonesia
    • Malaysia
    • Thailand
    • Singapore
    • Australia & New Zealand
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Colombia
    • Rest of South America
  • The Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • South Africa
    • Northern Africa
    • Rest of MEA

Post-consumer recycled fiber segment is estimated for the highest CAGR, in the market, by paper source

The natural or virgin fiber segment by paper source accounted for the major market share in 2021, as it offers high paper quality and luster to the paper. However, post-consumer recycled fiber is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR growth due to increasing government initiatives for sustainable manufacturing and product development. Further, recycled fiber is cost-effective and contributes to maintaining environmental balance. Such factors will fuel the segment’s growth in forthcoming years across the globe.

North America dominates the global base paper market

The consumption of base paper in North America is high due to the increasing ready-to-eat food and confectionery food packaging. Mexico is an emerging market for the growth of the base paper market. Owing to this, North America accounted for the higher market share in 2021. Followed by Europe is a mature market; hence gradual growth is witnessed.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, and the growing pharmaceutical industries in the region contribute to the market’s growth over the forecasting period. Additionally, China is a major exporter of base papers. Such factors will propel the market’s growth across the region during the forecasting period.

Key Market Players in the Global Base Paper Market

Top Players operating in the base paper market are focusing on using the power of technology to design innovative products to cater to the needs of the end-users and discover various other uses of the base paper. Further, they adopt various key strategies such as agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansion to strengthen their market positions and gain major market share. The base paper market is highly concentrated in nature.

Major players in the global base paper market are:

  • Twin Rivers Paper Company
  • KRPA Holding CZ, A.S.
  • Ahlstrom-Munksjö
  • International Paper
  • Graphic packaging
  • Stora Enso Oyj
  • Pudumjee Paper Products
  • Felix Schoeller Group
  • KJ Specialty Paper
  • WestRock  

