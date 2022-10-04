Bade Bhaiya Agarwal Packers and Movers Associates With Thriller ‘Vikramvedha’ Starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan

New Delhi, India, 2022-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — India’s largest and most awarded movers: Bade Bhaiya Agarwal Packers and Movers of the DRS Group, have announced an exclusive partnership with crime thriller Vikram Vedha, a remake of the 2017 Tamil hit of the same title. The movie will be hitting theatres today with a star-studded cast that features leading Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, and Rohit Saraf.

Inspired by the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi, Vikram Vedha is a story of inspector Vikram, who is tracking Vedha, a gangster who willingly hands himself in, throwing open a lot of twists and turns. The movie is a critique of the question of what defines good and evil: and leaves it to viewers to figure it out for themselves. Films like this are symbolic of the Indian film audience’s growing desire for thoughtful and insightful cinema and Agarwal Packers and Movers is proud to partner with a movie that will both entice and enlighten audiences.

If there is a question between right and wrong, everyone knows that the right packing and moving solution providers are Bade Bhaiya Agarwal Packers and Movers: on whom customers can always bank for seamless and safe logistics services in India, and beyond. When you choose Agarwal Packers and Movers to take care of the things that matter most: you always choose right.

Bade Bhaiya Agarwal Packers and Movers of the DRS Group has made logistics frictionless for all its partners, with their specially designed vehicles that move everything with utmost care and caution- from furniture, valuable household items, cars, pets, IT infrastructure, plants, and so on – Agarwal Packers and Movers safely move the things that move you.

About Agarwal Packers and Movers, DRS Group:

‘Bade Bhaiya’ Mr. Dayanand Agarwal started Agarwal Packers and Movers in 1984. Starting with a single Logistics Van, Agarwal Packers and Movers has stuck to its leader’s vision and brought about innovative solutions in the relocation and logistics industry. Today, Bade Bhaiya has become a go-to name in the home services and relocation market, with operations across more than 1600 locations in India.