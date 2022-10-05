The Future of Library Services: The Monee Valley Libraries App

Noida, India, 2022-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Top mobile app development business Mobulous is renowned for producing one-of-a-kind and feature-rich mobile apps and websites for its customers. We are skilled at creating web and mobile solutions for our clients throughout the world. For the Monee Valley Libraries, our team recently created a KIOSK App that allows customers to view information about the services they offer in the form of titles.

What do you think of our recently released app, “Monee Valley Libraries”? Everything about our app, including its features and operation, will be covered in this article.

Monee Valley Libraries- Introduction-

Monee Valley Libraries is our newly launched KIOSK App. This platform allows users to access information related to library services & directions smoothly. After login into the app, the users will be redirected to the dashboard from where they can access the complete portal. The best part about the app is that it is small and takes significantly less space for your mobile storage.

Users can see banners where the library can show their pictures and different titles below the banners; the user can see the related information after clicking on any of the titles.

Alert Messages: Library will have an additional feature to post the alert messages on the platform from the backend-specific for every KIOSK, which will be flashed to the user on the KIOSK screen.

Weather Report: The User can see the weather update on the KIOSK screen, which will be location specific.

What are the features integrated into the Monee Valley Libraries?

The Monee Valley Libraries have various features for the admin. Let’s explore some of the top features-

In Admin Panel, you will find the key features as listed below:

* Login

* Images | Banner Management

* Links Management

* Alert Management

Let’s know in detail about the following features-

* Login

The login process is pretty straightforward and smooth. Admin can quickly login into the app by adding their email or phone number. After login, users can easily access the entire portal through the dashboard.

Images | Banner Management

Admin can upload banner images and manage them from the backend with title and image.

Links Management

Admin can see the information links on the backend, which will be shown to the user after clicking on any titles on the front end. Admin can update the links from the backend.

Alert Management

Admin can share the alert information.

