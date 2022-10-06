U.S. Laundry Facilities & Dry-Cleaning Services Market Revenue Opportunities and Gross Margin Analysis

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Oct 6, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Laundry Facilities & Dry-Cleaning Services Industry Overview

The U.S. laundry facilities and dry-cleaning services market size was valued at USD 10.51 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028. The surge in the on-demand dry-cleaning and laundry service instead of in-house laundry owing to the rise in working population in the U.S. is a key factor driving the market growth. The outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe has significantly increased the awareness among people regarding self-hygiene and maintaining a clean environment. Employees at multinational companies and big corporations are higher in number, which creates a huge potential for infection to be spread from one to another. Thus, coronavirus has triggered these companies to adopt the work-from-home policy. Large tech employers, such as Apple, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft, were among the first to ramp up remote work plans for many or all of their employees around the globe followed by medium- and small-scale businesses.

According to the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), 64% of U.S. employees are working from home. This, in turn, has shrunk the number of office-going population, ultimately affecting the dry-cleaning and laundry business. Laundry is a time-consuming task and has become a burden for people, especially for those working full-time. Thus, time constraints due to increasing work pressure and hours boost the demand for on-demand laundry services.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the U.S. Laundry Facilities & Dry-Cleaning Services market

With increasing employment and workforce in the country, people are getting busier, thereby creating significant opportunities for providers of online laundry services. Several providers, such as Cleanly, FlyCleaners, and ZIP JET, offer discounts on their services to promote their businesses and expand their customer base. Traditionally, customers had to drop off and pick up their clothes and other linen. However, market players now offer doorstep pick-up & drop services, which augments the market growth.

Growing awareness regarding the importance of overall appearance, personal care, and hygiene, coupled with the influence of social media and emerging trends in fashion, drives the market growth. The market is starting to incorporate computerized lockers inside offices or apartment buildings that allow customers to pick up and drop off their laundry 24/7. The customers are usually notified by a text message when their clothing is ready to be picked up at the locker. Such convenient door-step services are boosting the market growth.

The introduction of technologically advanced products, such as coin- or card-operated machines, is anticipated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. According to the Coin Laundry Association, there were about 35,000 laundromats in the U.S. in 2019. Some laundromat operators have migrated from traditional coin-operated machines to more modern card-operated machines, as these systems offer detailed information about machine use and revenue, and sends alerts to property managers for maintenance. The advancements in machines, such as remotely checking for machine availability and receiving automated text messages after completing laundry at the facility, are expected to propel market growth in the coming years.

For instance, LARA incorporates the cloud and Internet-of-Things (IoT) in its process, which automatically tags hangers with LED lights to provide visual cues that help businesses track and organize orders. The system was well received at Clean 2019, which hosted more than 12,500 attendees in Las Vegas in June at the show’s 40th annual exhibition. In addition, increased discretionary incomes and lifestyle changes have created new lucrative markets for dry cleaners, such as wash-dry-fold services that charge per pound, and pickup and delivery services.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Homecare & Décor Industry Research Reports

Laundry Care Market – The global laundry care market size was valued at USD 96.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Dry-cleaning & Laundry Services Market – The global dry-cleaning & laundry services market size to be valued at USD 79.91 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during the forecast period.

U.S. Laundry Facilities & Dry-Cleaning Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. laundry facilities and dry-cleaning services market on the basis of type:

U.S. Laundry Facilities & Dry-Cleaning Services Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Coin-operated Services

Retail Laundry/Dry Clean

Corporate/Industrial Laundry

Others

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the U.S. Laundry Facilities & Dry-Cleaning Services market include

CSC ServiceWsorks

EnviroStar, Inc.

Alliance Laundry Systems LLC

The Huntington Company

Yates Dry Cleaning & Laundry Services

ZIPS Dry Cleaners

LavatecLaundryTechnology GmbH

Angelica

Cleanly

FlyCleaners

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. Laundry Facilities & Dry-Cleaning Services Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.