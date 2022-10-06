Dental 3D Printing Market Share 2022 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Outlook 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ —

Description

The global dental 3D printing market size in 2021 was USD 2.1 billion and is projected to register a CAGR of 29.3% to reach USD 16.4 billion by 2030. High demand and unmet needs in the dental market due to the increasing incidence of dental diseases are expected to grow throughout the forecast period. An increase in the number of dental surgeries & implantation and the growing need for customized services is anticipated to aid in the growth of 3D printing techniques.

The wide and universal prevalence of dental ailments and diseases poses a costly burden on healthcare services. These include defects in tooth enamel, periodontal disease, dental caries, and dental erosion. Nutrition and eating habits affect oral health in many ways. For instance, prolonged tobacco consumption can lead to dental caries, dental erosion, enamel defects, and periodontal disease among adults.

Dental caries is cavities in the teeth. They are a result of decay caused by bacterial infections. A certain type of bacteria produces acids that erode tooth enamel and dentin. Dental erosion is a progressive loss of dental hard tissues from the surface due to attrition and abrasion of teeth over some time. Periodontal disease occurs mostly in adults due to vitamin C deficiency in the body or excessive tobacco consumption.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/dental-3d-printing-market

Global Dental 3D Printing Market Definition

Dental 3d printing creates a 3d image of the teeth and gums. Computer-Aided-Design (CAD) software enables the dentist to digitally design the tooth repair and print the finished product on a 3D printer.

Uses of 3D printing include the production of drill guides for dental implants, the production of physical models for prosthodontics, orthodontics, and surgery, the manufacture of dental, craniomaxillofacial, and orthopedic implants, and the fabrication of copings and frameworks for the implant and dental restorations.

Global Dental 3D Printing Market Dynamics

Drivers : Improving Healthcare Infrastructure in the Emerging Economies

The dental 3D printing market in developed countries, such as the U.S., Australia, Germany, and France, is mature compared to other developing countries owing to the strong presence of key market players and high demand for dental products. On the other hand, in developing Asian and Latin American countries, the adoption rate of these products is moderate due to low awareness and lack of dental infrastructures, such as clinics and dental practitioners. However, consistent rises in disposable incomes and steady economic growth of these countries are expected to fuel market growth. Companies’ investment in rapidly developing markets is expected to grow at a lucrative rate, provided the pricing and distribution activities are undertaken efficiently. Furthermore, improving awareness among end-users about the importance and benefits of dental care is also expected to augment the market.

Restraints : High Cost of Dental 3d Printers

The global dental 3D printing market has been growing robustly; however, the market faces a few hindrances. The high cost of dental 3D printers and the associated treatment costs are the key restraints. In emerging economies, the affordability of dental 3D printers is the foremost issue, which results in the slow adoption of concerning products and services. The average cost of dental 3D printers is approximately USD 1,00,000 per unit, which is substantial for companies to invest. In addition, there is a surplus cost associated with these printers, such as that of accessories, raw material procurement cost, and training cost. This might minimize the profit margins of manufacturers, thus restraining market growth.

Scope of the Global Dental 3D Printing Market

The dental 3d printing market is categorized based on product & service, technology, application, and end-use at the regional and global levels.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/dental-3d-printing-market?opt=2950

By Product & Service Outlook (Revenue , USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Services

Materials

Equipment

By Technology Outlook (Revenue , USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Vat Photopolymerization Stereo-lithography Digital Light Processing

Polyjet Technology

Fused Deposition

Modeling

Selective Laser Sintering

Others

By Application Outlook (Revenue , USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Orthodontics

Prosthodontics

Implantology

By End-Use Outlook (Revenue , USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Dental Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

By Region Outlook (Revenue , USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The selective laser sintering segment accounts for the largest market share, by technology

Based on technology, the global dental 3d printing market is divided into vat photopolymerization, polyjet technology, fused deposition, modeling, selective laser sintering, and others. In 2021, the selective laser sintering segment had the largest market share of 33.3% in the global dental 3d printing market. Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) is an additive manufacturing technique that uses the laser as a power source for sintering powered material (typically nylon or polyamide). The laser aims at predefined points in a 3D model, generated through simulation tools, binding powered material to create a solid structure.

The highest market share of this segment can be attributed to its advantages over other technologies, such as its better chemical resistance, higher biocompatibility, and excellent surface finishing.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/dental-3d-printing-market

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global dental 3d printing market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 29.9% in the global market of dental 3d printing, during the forecast period. The growth in the dental 3D printing market is attributable to the rising number of patients undergoing tooth replacement surgeries, increasing commercial activities by key industry players, and improving dental healthcare infrastructure in the region. The high geriatric population, rise in per capita income, growth of dental tourism, and favorable government policies have also contributed to the market growth. China and India are the main growth drivers in the region, as multinational companies are focused on investing in these countries.

The Chinese dental 3D printing market is expected to benefit from the high prevalence of dental diseases, growing unmet needs, and increasing industrial activity over the forecast period. The Chinese government is focused on building robust healthcare infrastructure. In line with this, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), China, developed a blueprint for the 3D printing industry in the country.

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/dental-3d-printing-market

Key Market Players

Some of the key players are 3D Systems Corp, Stratasys Ltd, Renishaw Plc., SLM Solutions Group, Dentsply Sirona, Straumann Group, Roland DG Corp, EnvisionTEC, and Formlabs. These market players focus on growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and new products launch.