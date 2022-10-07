Automotive Tinting Film Market Revenue Growth and Quantitative Analysis Till 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Description

According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global Automotive Tinting Film Market size is expected to grow from USD 3,472.3 million in 2021 to USD 5,340.9 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Automotive tinting film is a thin laminate film that may be put on the inside or outside of glass surfaces in vehicles and boats, as well as on the inside or outside of the glass in homes and buildings. Due to its comprehensive strength, clarity, dimensional stability, and ability to withstand a variety of surface-applied or embedding treatments, and is often composed of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a thermoplastic polymer resin of the polyester family. Automotive tinting films are classified generally based on their construction components (dyed, pigmented, metalized, ceramic, or nano), intended purpose (automotive, maritime, or architectural), substrate type (glass or polycarbonate), and technical performance (privacy, solar control, safety, and security).

Several grades, hues, colors, and thicknesses of available vehicle tinting films are designed to answer a wide range of problems. Automotive tinting films are a retrofit update for existing glass that may be used to address glazing issues such as heat and glare reduction, thermal insulation, UV filtering, safety and security, privacy, decoration, signs, and branding. Advice on the optimum film selection for the glass is critical to ensuring that the glass does not shatter due to thermal stress. Whereas it is possible that a pane of glass will break after applying an adequate film because the pane was broken during the window’s glazing or as a consequence of building movement or other physical forces that are not visible at the time of the film application.

Global Automotive Tinting Film Market Definition

The market is likely to develop significantly because of increased demand from the automotive industry to protect the interior of a car from damaging ultra-violet radiation, heat, and glass glare. Furthermore, rising vehicle sales worldwide are expected to drive market expansion in the future years. The growing demand for luxury automobiles from various countries worldwide will likely drive the demand for the automotive tinting film mature. Other significant market expansion drivers are rising personal disposable income, growing industrialization, and urbanization. Furthermore, the growing number of privately owned automobiles, which may be attributed to rising living standards in both established and emerging nations throughout the world, is driving up demand for automotive tinting films.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Automotive Tinting Film Market

COVID-19 had a negative market impact in 2020. In the event of a pandemic, automobile manufacturing plants were temporarily closed owing to a government-imposed shutdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases. Some plastic feedstock manufacturing has been drastically reduced, which has had a significant influence on the car tinting film business.

Global Automotive Tinting Film Market Dynamics

Drivers : The use of automotive tinting film is increasing due to rising atmospheric temperatures

Increasing atmospheric temperatures have boosted worldwide sales of these films. These coverings successfully keep solar heat out of automobiles. Though these films are prohibited in certain countries, low fines, particularly in underdeveloped nations, encourage buyers to disregard the rules. Increased emissions have considerably contributed to and hastened global warming, disrupting seasonal cycles. Consumers nowadays must endure inhumane summer temperatures in various regions of the world. Consumers have begun to choose aftermarket tint to reduce the warmth inside their vehicles, and with the rise in temperature levels, demand for these films is expected to expand in the coming years.

Restraints : Novel tinting technologies are expected to limit market growth

Tinting technologies have evolved dramatically in recent years. The introduction of smart windows (electro-chromatic technology) was a game changer. When an electric current is introduced to the glass, it transforms from transparent to opaque. This glass may be used to offer quick privacy while adhering to rules. Intelligent car glass technology is a relatively new commercial development. Photochromic glass is also becoming available on the market. These technologies, however, are relatively pricey and only possible in high-end automobiles. Some of them are still in the development stage, but as technology advances, they are projected to become better and more affordable, potentially limiting the market in the long term.

Opportunities : Increase in the number of vehicles sold in several emerging economies

The global automotive tinting film market is driven primarily by an increase in the number of automobiles sold in emerging markets. In addition to the privacy these tinting films provide, the report’s researchers have highlighted that an increasing number of consumers are selecting them to protect their automobiles from outside influences such as rain, heat, dust, and others. Automotive paints are costly but may last a long time if properly tinted. The demand for these films is projected to grow as word travels about them. The introduction of UV-protected tinting films and those that guard against other solar radiations is creating new revenue streams for market suppliers.

Scope of the Global Automotive Tinting Film Market

The study categorizes the automotive tinting film market based on vehicle type and application at the regional and global levels.

By Vehicle Type Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2030)

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

By Application Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2030)

Windows

Windshields

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Window segment accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period by application

Based on the application, the automotive tinting film market is divided into windows and windshields. During the forecast period, the window segment of the automotive tinting film market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to the immense benefits of these window coatings intended to guard against damaging UV radiation. The increasing need for the product to decrease the car’s interior temperature, protect the interiors against UV rays, and offer passengers a comfortable driving experience is likely to drive demand.

North America accounts for the largest market share by Region

Based on the regions, the global automotive tinting film market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America owned the largest share of the global market in 2021, owing to the increase of LCVs and passenger cars in the United States. The industry is also predicted to expand due to lax laws governing tinting films’ visual light transmission (VLT) percentage. Consumer spending on light commercial vehicles and passenger cars has surged as a result of North America’s economic recovery. These vehicles are increasingly manufactured using eco-friendly materials like polymers, which is anticipated to increase demand for the good in the region over the projected year.

Key Market Players in the Global Automotive Tinting Film Market

The global automotive tinting film market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. Most market companies focus on expanding operations across regions, augmenting their capabilities, and building strong partner relations.

Major players in the global automotive tinting film market are: