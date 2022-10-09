Gartner’s GetApp Ranks HoduCC #1 Category Leaders in Predictive Dialer

Denver, USA, 2022-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, a leading unified communications software maker, today announced that their Call & Contact Center Software, HoduCC has been ranked as the No. 1 Predictive Dialer Software in GetApp’s Category Leader list, published by Gartner Digital Markets Report.

HoduCC is an advanced, next-generation call & contact center software designed to help businesses improve their business communications and deliver a top-notch customer experience. It is crafted to enable businesses, irrespective of their size, to effectively handle huge call volumes and efficiently resolve customer queries.

Kartik Khambati, Co-Founder & CBDO, HoduSoft, said, “It’s a humbling experience to get recognition of this stature, especially to secure the first position in the Gartner GetApp list for the second time in a row. As much as we are proud of this achievement, we’re continuously working on improving our products to rank on top in other categories as well. We believe this win is a sign that we’re on the right track to becoming the first choice for businesses when it comes to improving their call and contact center operations.”

HoduSoft emerged as the top category leader after the evaluation based on five key areas: ease of use, value for money, customer support, functionality, and likelihood to recommend. The unified communications software maker scored 99 out of 100 an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5.

“In today’s highly competitive business environment, companies must rethink their communication strategy to bring operational efficiency, boost agents’ productivity, and enhance CX to gain an edge over competitors. Our predictive dialer software is designed in such a way it adjusts its calling pattern based on the availability of agents. And we believe this win is a testament to the efforts our team has put to provide businesses with innovative solutions to modernize their communications and deliver seamless customer experiences,” he further added.

To learn more about HoduSoft’s comprehensive UC product suite and understand how they are transforming the way business communicates, visit their website here.

About GetApp

GetApp is a Gartner Digital Markets entity that reviews, evaluates, and compares North American business software in several categories. The reviews and ratings are 100% genuine and are generated from end users. The rankings are evaluated by GetApp’s research team by comparing hundreds of software in a specific category. The top 10-15 products that earn the highest scores get featured in the list. The decision on the ranking is made based on five key areas: ease of use, value for money, customer support, functionality, and likelihood to recommend.

About HoduSoft

HoduSoft is a leading VoIP software maker, headquartered in India. Intending to help businesses of all sizes to provide their customers with a next-generation experience, HoduSoft has developed innovative and intelligent software. Established in 2015, HoduSoft is a unified communications leader that empowers businesses with solutions that redefine the way they communicate. The comprehensive suite of products at HoduSoft includes HoduCC, HoduPBX, HoduBlast, and HoduConf.

To learn more about these products, pay a visit to HoduSoft’s official website here.

https://hodusoft.com

Should you have any queries, please feel free to get in touch at sales@hodusoft.com.

Original Source:- https://bit.ly/3yjqAek