SmartBear Announces SmartBear Connect, A Hybrid In-person and Virtual Event Series Maximizing Accessibility and Inclusivity

SOMERVILLE, Mass., 2022-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, is hosting an in-person event for customers at its headquarters in Somerville, Massachusetts on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. SmartBear experts will share how they’re adapting to market conditions as well as product-specific tips, tricks, and plans. The company recently brought customers together virtually from around the world on September 22, 2022 for an online version of the event. SmartBear launched its inaugural user conference in 2017 and has brought thousands of users together both virtually and in-person.

WHAT: SmartBear Connect 2022 Boston

WHEN: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. EDT

WHERE: SmartBear Headquarters, Assembly Row, 450 Artisan Way, Somerville, Massachusetts

“After hosting SmartBear Connect virtually in 2020 and 2021, we are thrilled to bring the SmartBear community of development teams, partners, and industry experts back together in-person at our beautiful headquarters in Somerville, Massachusetts,” said Cynthia Gumbert, CMO at SmartBear. “We have a full line up of speakers ready to share the latest in our product roadmaps for our popular tools used for every phase of the software development lifecycle – and more.”

Presentations by SmartBear speakers include:

“Making Your Next Release Your Best Release,” by Cynthia Gumbert, CMO and Vineeta Puranik, SVP Engineering and DevOps

“The SmartBear Advantage: Big Mission. Bigger Future,” by Dan Faulkner, Chief Product Officer

“Scale Your Standards: Tools to Balance API Quality and Quantity,” by Ariel Harrington, Director of Product Marketing

“Visibility: See Around You to See What’s Ahead,” by Michael Olechna, Product Marketing Manager

“Knowing Pre Is Better than Knowing Post: Deliver What You Expect,” by Justin Kim, Associate Product Manager

“Change Tests into Insights: Quality and Speed with Zephyr Enterprise,” by Kunal Bafna, Senior Software Product Manager

The event concludes with a product showcase, happy hour, and networking.

SmartBear is also hosting this event in-person in London on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

To register to attend the free event in Boston, go to: https://smartbear.com/connect/.

About SmartBear

SmartBear provides a portfolio of trusted tools that give software development teams around the world visibility into end-to-end quality through test management and automation, API development lifecycle, and application stability, ensuring each software release is better than the last. Award winning tools include SwaggerHub, TestComplete, Bugsnag, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, and Pactflow, among others. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, we meet customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. SmartBear is committed to ethical corporate practices and social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities we serve. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

