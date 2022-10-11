Upcoming Aerospace and Defense Industry Trends to be Aware of in 2022

Ladenburg, Germany, 2022-Oct-11 — /EPR Network/ — The geopolitical situations and digital transformation are causing significant disruption in the aerospace and defense industry. As the increasing number of passengers increase, so is the growth in the aerospace industry. The growth in the defense sector, on the other hand, is being driven by:

A higher high-low mix of assets

Increase in geopolitical tension

Rise in demand for affordable and off the shelf equipment

Natural recapitalization cycles

Following this development, aerospace, and defense industry technology experts, manufacturers, and suppliers predict the following upcoming trends in 2022:

Artificial Intelligence and Behavior Mapping

Research indicates that artificial intelligence is more likely to redefine the aerospace industry in the next three years more than any other development. So far, about 67% of the A&D executives have either embraced or piloting AI use in their business. However, there’s a challenge that AI technology is growing at a rapid speed than the companies are adopting it. To keep up with the pace, you need to accelerate the AI adoption in your company by focusing on how you want the technology to transform your workforce.

AI will have the following benefits in the A&D industry:

Facilitating predictive analytics for maintenance

Providing advanced automation, making it easy for your workforce to offload repetitive tasks

Enabling smart manufacturing through connected devices that provide information to workers in real-time

Handling customer queries and complaints in real-time

AI use in the aerospace and defense industry will result in workforce re-skilling, which will, in turn, increase the success of the companies within the industry. In this case, the use of AI will help identify workers hidden and help them reskill.

Autonomous Flight Systems

Autonomy in the industry will take many forms, including space vehicles and drones. An independent flight system may sound like space fiction, but it’s not an entirely new concept. NASA launched the first privately-built satellite in 1962. As we approach 2023, private companies such as Boeing and SpaceX are vying for large government contracts to participate in the manufacturing of the world’s most powerful rocket.

Other private companies are specializing in space tourism, something that could make zero-gravity somersaults a reality sooner than later. Some factors that will hasten and change space exploration include the availability of reusable and affordable rockets, not to forget NASA’s ambition to explore Mars.

MRO Reliance on Simulated Data

As technology use in the aerospace and defense industry becomes more advanced, maintenance, repairs, and operations (MRO) get more complicated. The cost has also increased significantly, forcing commercial airlines to look for new ways to cut costs. One such method is the use of simulated data in allowing airlines to schedule maintenance and repairs in advance.

The current aircraft generation collects more data from simulated failures than any other generation. Engineers use this data to understand and predict how the airplane system works, and hence time maintenance cycles and prevent surprise malfunctions. As a result, they can cut down costs related to grounding an aircraft.

