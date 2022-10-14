Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) Market worth XX billion/million by 2031 | Olympus Corporation (Japan), CONMED Corporation (US), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The global endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 2.9 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

In order to diagnose and treat disorders of the bile and pancreatic ducts, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) combines endoscopy with x-ray technology. The use of precut sphincterotomy during endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) may increase the likelihood that a cannulation will be successful, but it is associated with an increased risk of post-ERCP pancreatitis.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The incidence of cancer is rising globally today. Cancer was the second-leading cause of death worldwide in 2018, accounting for 9.6 million fatalities, according to the WHO. The American Cancer Society predicts that in 2022, there will be roughly 41,260 new instances of liver cancer and intrahepatic bile duct cancer detected in the US. Since 1980, the incidence of liver cancer has more than tripled, while the fatality rate has more than doubled. About 60,430 new cases of the pancreatic disease were identified in the US in 2021.

Market Segments:

By Product

Endoscopes

Endotherapy Devices

Visualization Systems

By Procedure

Biliary Sphincterotomy

Biliary Stenting

Major Players in the global endoscopic cholangiopancreatography Market:

The key players studied in the market are Olympus Corporation (Japan), CONMED Corporation (US), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), HOYA Corporation (Japan), KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany), Ambu A/S (Denmark), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Medtronic, PLC (Ireland), Cook Medical (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Hobbs Medical, Inc. (US)

