ENT Devices Market size to surpass around US$ XX Bn by 2031 | Karl Storz Gmbh & co. KG (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (US

Global ENT Devices Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on ENT Devices Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The global ENT devices market was valued at USD 16.5 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 31.0 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

ENT equipment is crucial for treating a range of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Due to the intricacy of the organ and its vital placement, the accuracy and dependability of these devices are essential. Some ENT devices come with imaging technology, which enhances the visualization of anatomical features and lowers the possibility of associated injuries.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Most ENT surgical procedures, including balloon sinus dilatation, endoscopic sinus surgery, computer-assisted surgical navigation, tongue and hyoid suspension for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and inferior turbinoplasty procedures, are covered by insurance in developed nations. The only ENT operations that are completely unreimbursed are those that are performed primarily to treat snoring, which is seen as a cosmetic issue. These include the pillar technique, radio frequency ablation, injectable snoreplasty, laser ear surgery, cosmetic rhinoplasty, and otoplasty.

Market Segments:

By Product

Diagnostic Devices

Surgical Devices

Hearing Aids

By End User

Home Care

Hospitals and Ambulatory Settings

Major Players in the Global ENT Devices Market:

The key players in the market are Karl Storz Gmbh & co. KG (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Acclarent, inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson) (US), Cochlear Limited (Australia), Hoya Corporation (Japan), GN Store Nord (Denmark), Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom Holding Inc.) (Denmark), WS Audiology A/S (Denmark), Sonova Holding AG (Switzerland), Atos Medical AB (Sweden), William Demant holding a/s (Denmark)

