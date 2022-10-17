Binmile Technologies Advances to a Specialist Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program

Noida, India, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Binmile Technologies announced its advancement to be a Specialist Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program with product line achievements in IT Service, Customer Service Management, and the Now Platform App Engine. These PLAs exemplify Binmile’s expertise to deliver across ServiceNow’s IT, Customer, and Creator Workflows solutions. Bringing extensive Now Platform® knowledge to the table, Binmile is committed to providing educated approaches for clients to adopt ServiceNow as a solution across their enterprises.

The Specialist Partner status is awarded to organizations that demonstrate expertise in 2 or more ServiceNow products across IT, employee experience, and customer service workflows. As a ServiceNow Specialist Partner, Binmile helps its clients achieve digital transformation through ServiceNow’s suite of industry-leading products, such as ITSM, ITOM, ITAM, SPM, CSM, GRC, and HRSD offerings.

“Binmile is committed to developing and implementing successful cross-functional business workflows for enterprises to bring more value to their professional environment. Now demonstrating our success as a Specialist Partner, we are heading for the Elite program. We are proud to be a ServiceNow partner to deliver innovative solutions and expert services to our clients from various industry verticals,” said Avanish Kamboj, Founder, and CEO at Binmile Technologies.

Binmile’s transition to Specialist Partner recognizes its achievements in the ServiceNow partner assessment methodology, which identifies the activities, accomplishments, and commitments that demonstrate Binmile’s level of ServiceNow investment and go-to-market maturity.

About Binmile

Binmile Technologies is a professional IT service provider, rising to be one of the top businesses in the ServiceNow community. The Now Platform enables the creation of cross-functional workflows and intelligent automation processes throughout enterprise operations that seamlessly connect and orchestrate applications across organizations IT, customer service, HR, Security, Facilities, and so on. With a wide breadth of experience across the Education, Financial Services, Banking, Healthcare, and Retail industries, Binmile remains a go-to partner among industry-leading firms.

Visit the website: https://binmile.com/