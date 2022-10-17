The new Vivaldi speeds up your browsing and organizes your schedules with a Tasks Panel

Oslo, Norway, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Organize your days better and work or play faster. This is the new version of Vivaldi.

Vivaldi 5.5 comes with a handful of improvements across the board, including a new Tasks Panel in the sidebar of the browser, which will help you to keep track of your tasks and schedules more efficiently.

We have been working on improving the overall speed of the browser. So, you’ll find a significant speed boost, especially when working with the Address Field. The new version also adds support to the Snap layouts available in Windows 11.

Our recent additions, the built-in Vivaldi Mail and Vivaldi Calendar are being fine-tuned at every step. As of this release, you can set up accounts much more easily and faster than before. We’ve also tackled the way we handle fake emails and scams, making warnings more visible.

Vivaldi 5.5 is ready for download on Windows, Linux, and macOS at https://vivaldi.com/download/.

Varsha Chowdhury

varsha@vivaldi.com

For Japan-related queries, please contact:

Kaori Kotobuki

kaori@vivaldi.com

For Germany-related queries, please contact:

Svenja Maaske

svenja@vivaldi.com