Mobilelink Conducts “Back-to-School Drive 2022” and Helps the Community in Need

Sugarland, TX, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Mobilelink, one of the lead telecommunication retail firms headquartered in Sugarland, Texas, an authorized retailer of Cricket Wireless 5G network, founded by Furqan Ken Khan in 2005, conducts a Back to School Drive 2022.

This drive was held in various cities: New Carrollton, Brownsville, Royse City, Springfield, Paragould, Memphis, Fort Smith, and Blytheville.

It was organized to help both, parents financially and motivate kids to go to school and have a wonderful year. A fresh start with new things always brings the best kids.

School bags, stationery, shoes, pedestal fans, water bottles, snacks, and other necessary accessories were distributed to the kids in need. Girls’ Scouts participated actively in this drive by donating a handsome number of cookie boxes, and an RV show was also organized for the audience’s entertainment.

Mobilelink never backs down from its responsibility to serve the community. Over time, it has extensively helped the community grow more efficient and kinder.

It follows the path of Peter F. Drucker “An organization’s first responsibility is profitability but that’s not the only responsibility”.

It serves the people not out of any obligation but by treating them like a part of the family as a customer-centric company, Mobilelink believes it is a business for serving the people with not just telecommunications but with actions that better humanity.

It continues to inspire other local businesses with its CSR (corporate social responsibility) actions. That’s why this event was organized in corporation with other local businesses.

Everyone’s participation helped over a thousand sets of parents and relieved them of the burden to bear new school supplies cost for their kids.

Mobilelink calls it serving humanity by encouraging the nation’s future to achieve excellence and knowledge and promises to do so in the future.

Customers can find out more about Mobilelink at www.mobilelinkusa.com.

Media Contact

Shubham Kumar

shubham_kumar@mobilelinkusa.com

12501 Reed Rd, Sugar Land,

TX 77478, United States.

www.mobilelinkusa.com