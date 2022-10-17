Poster Auctions International’s Rare Posters Auction #88, November 13th, Presents 510 Seminal Works

New York, NY, USA, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — The 88th Rare Posters Auction from Poster Auctions International on Sunday, November 13th features rare and iconic images from a century of poster design. The collection includes Art Nouveau, Art Deco, Modern and Contemporary lithographs, as well as decorative panels and maquettes.

All 510 lots will be on view to the public October 21st to November 12th. The auction will be held live in PAI’s gallery at 26 West 17th Street in New York City, as well as online at posterauctions.com, beginning promptly at 11am Eastern time.

Jack Rennert, president of Poster Auctions International, Inc., said, “Our 88th auction includes the esteemed works that collectors expect to see at our sales—but rare and little-known works are also well represented. From early American lithographs to European Art Nouveau and Art Deco images, there is truly something for every collector here.”

The auction will begin with 16 Olympics posters that span from Olle Hjortzberg’s first official Olympics poster, Olympische Spiele / Stockholm 1912 (est. $3,000-$4,000) to Primo Angeli’s 1995 Atlanta Olympics (est. $800-$1,000). Notable posters in this collection also include Jan Willem Sluiter’s 1916 Olympische Spelen / Amsterdam (est. $4,000-$5,000) and Yusaku Kamekura’s Tokyo 1964 Olympics (est. $1,000-$1,200).

As always, a range of designs for bicycles and automobiles will be available. Important images include Edward Penfield’s The Northampton Cycle Co. from ca. 1900 (est. $10,000-$12,000); William H. Bradley’s 1895 Victor Bicycles (est. $4,000-$5,000); Max Schwarzer’s 1914 Prowodnik-Pneu Columb (est. $5,000-$6,000); René Vincent’s 1920 Salmson / 10 HP (est. $15,000-$20,000); Geo Ham’s incredibly rare 1924 Amilcar, featured on this auction’s catalogue cover (est. $7,000-$9,000); Marcello Dudovich’s ca. 1924 Foltzer, seen here for the first time (est. $3,000-$4,000); and Jean d’Ylen’s ca. 1926 Shell (est. $5,000-$6,000).

For aviation buffs, 34 posters are offered, from the earliest air meets to contemporary airlines. Highlights include Ernest Montaut’s 1909 Grande Semaine d’Aviation (est. $7,000-$9,000), Charles Léonce Brossé’s 1910 Meeting d’Aviation / Nice (est. $8,000-$10,000), Jupp Wiertz’s 1936 Deutsche Zeppelin-Reederei / 2 Days to Europe (est. $5,000-$6,000), and David Klein’s 1962 Fly TWA Jets / Paris (est. $1,200-$1,500).

Collectors of War & Propaganda images will have over 50 designs to choose from. Notable lots include the anonymous 1918 Colored Man is No Slacker (est. $3,000-$4,000), the never-before-seen 1919 True Blue by an anonymous designer (est. $3,000-$4,000), James Montgomery Flagg’s iconic 1917 I Want You for U.S. Army (est. $7,000-$9,000), Howard Chandler Christy’s 1918 Clear-The-Way!! (est. $1,000-$1,200), and Ches Cobb’s ca. 1942 WPA / Production Lines are Battle Lines! (est. $3,000-$4,000). Further works include powerful images for Vietnam, Palestine, and Israel.

For collectors of Art Nouveau, hundreds of fantastic works are offered. This auction includes 30 works by the progenitor of the poster, Jules Chéret, including several early designs from his own printing firm. Three variations from his ebullient Palais de Glace are included (ests. range from $1,200-$4,000). Other highlights include his 1893 Folies-Bergère / La Loïe Fuller (est. $5,000-$6,000) and three lovely paintings (ests. range from $7,000-$20,000).

Four operatic works are included from the Italian Art Nouveau master, Adolfo Hohenstein: his 1895 La Bohème (est. $5,000-$6,000), the never-before-seen 1895 Vitalis (est. $4,000-$5,000), his 1900 Monaco / Exposition de Canots Automobiles (est. $10,000-$12,000), and his impressive 1899 Tosca (est. $15,000-$20,000).

From Alphonse Mucha, 33 rare and beloved lithographs available. Highlighted lots include his 1897 La Trappistine (est. $25,000-$30,000), his 1899 Hamlet (est. $20,000-$25,000), the 1896 Salon des Cent / XXme Exposition (est. $17,000-$20,000), the 1898 Waverley Cycles (est. $25,000-$30,000), his ca. 1899 Bleuze-Hadancourt / Parfumeur (est. $17,000-$20,000), and his 1911 Princezna Hyacinta (est. $35,000-$45,000).

28 works will be included by the inimitable Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec. Notable lithographs include his 1895 Marcelle Lender, en Buste, in the deluxe French edition and numbered 63 of 100 (est. $15,000-$20,000); his 1893 Jane Avril (est. $60,000-$70,000); the 1894 Confetti (est. $40,000-$50,000); the 1892 Reine de Joie (est. $50,000-$60,000); his 1894 Babylone d’Allemagne as a rare proof before letters and with a hand-signed dedication to Jules Chéret (est. $30,000-$40,000); the extremely rare one-color proof of his 1895 L’Estampe Originale (est. $25,000-$30,000); and the exquisite 1895 Yvette Guilbert : Ceramic Tile, one of only four copies known outside of museums (est. $200,000-$250,000).

Other important Art Nouveau works include Jane Atché’s 1896 Job (est. $4,000-$5,000), Rosa Bonheur’s 1905 Buffalo Bill / The Last of the Great Scouts (est. $14,000-$17,000), Ludwig Lutz Ehrenberger’s ca. 1910 Bonbonnière (est. $7,000-$9,000), Ludwig Hohlwein’s 1913 Kaffee Hag (est. $17,000-$20,000), Privat Livemont’s 1896 Absinthe Robette (est. $20,000-$25,000), Joseph Maria Olbrich’s 1901 Darmstadt (est. $14,000-$17,000), Emil Ranzenhofer’s 1903 Café Lurion (est. $3,000-$4,000), Auguste Roubille’s ca. 1909 Spratt’s Patent Ltd. (est. $10,000-$12,000), Théophile-Alexandre Steinlen’s rare Russian text variant of his 1896 Chat Noir (est. $20,000-$25,000), and Jacques Villon’s 1899 L’Anti-Bélier / A Cruchon (est. $15,000-$20,000).

For fans of the Art Deco era, striking works abound. Nine works are included by A. M. Cassandre, most notably his 1925 Grand-Sport (est. $12,000-$15,000), the rare 1939 Normandie / New York / Exposition Universelle (est. $12,000-$15,000), the 1931 “Côte d’Azur” (est. $12,000-$15,000), and his 1934 Celtiques (est. $2,500-$3,000).

Travel lovers will be able to indulge in 11 works by Roger Broders, among them: his ca. 1930 Monte-Carlo (est. $10,000-$12,000), the 1928 La Plage de Calvi. Corse (est. $12,000-$15,000), the 1930 L’Été sur la Côte d’Azur (est. $3,000-$4,000), and his 1927 Grasse (est. $5,000-$6,000).

15 trail-blazing works from Leonetto Cappiello will surely inspire collectors. Among the offerings are his 1907 Triple-Sec Fournier (est. $5,000-$6,000), the 1900 Folies-Bergère / Spectacle Varié before text (est. $5,000-$6,000), his 1912 Paquet Pernot (est. $4,000-$5,000), the ca. 1915 Chambéry Reynaud (est. $5,000-$6,000), his 1921 Campari / l’apéritif (est. $6,000-$8,000), and the larger three-sheet version of his 1929 Parapluie-Revel (est. $6,000-$8,000).

Further Art Deco highlights include Michel Bouchaud’s 1929 La Plage de Monte Carlo (est. $7,000-$9,000), the complete collection of Paul Colin’s 1929 Le Tumulte Noir (est. $40,000-$50,000), Leonhard F. W. Fries’ 1917 Burger-Kehl & Co. / PKZ (est. $3,000-$4,000), Natalia Gontcharova’s 1920 Grand Bal de Nuit (est. $14,000-$17,000), Franz Lenhart’s 1933 Modiano (est. $5,000-$6,000), Charles Loupot’s exceptionally rare 1938 St. Raphaël (est. $40,000-$50,000), Marcello Nizzoli’s 1926 “Campari” / l’apéritivo (est. $4,000-$5,000), Walter Schnackenberg’s 1920 Die Pyramide (est. $17,000-$20,000), and Marie Vassilieff’s 1924 2me AAAA Bal / Bullier (est. $5,000-$6,000).

Public viewings will be held daily from October 21 to November 12. To learn more, visit http://www.posterauctions.com

About Poster Auctions International:

For more information and to order the catalogue, visit www.posterauctions.com. You may call the gallery at (212) 787-4000. For general inquiries, the email address is info@posterauctions.com.