Hydrogen Peroxide Market SWOT analysis, Growth, Share, Size and Demand outlook by 2031 | Evonik Industries, Hansol Chemical Co. Ltd., Chang Chun Petrochemical

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-19 — Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market report from Global Insight Services provides analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Hydrogen peroxide is a chemical compound with the formula H2O2. In its pure form, it is a pale blue, clear liquid, slightly more viscous than water. Hydrogen peroxide is the simplest peroxide (a compound with an oxygenâ€”oxygen single bond). It is used as an antiseptic agent and in rocketry as a propellant. Its chemical structure consists of two oxygen atoms bonded to each other by a covalent bond, with each oxygen atom having a hydrogen atom bonded to it.

Key Trends:

The key trends in hydrogen peroxide technology are:

1) Increased production capacity: In order to meet the rising demand for hydrogen peroxide, manufacturers are investing in new production capacity. For example, Evonik Industries is constructing a new plant in Singapore that will have the capacity to produce 500,000 metric tons of hydrogen peroxide per year.

2) Improved safety: In recent years, there have been a number of incidents involving the release of hydrogen peroxide vapors. As a result, manufacturers are working to improve the safety of their products. For example, Evonik Industries has developed a new type of hydrogen peroxide that is less volatile and less likely to cause vapor release.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the hydrogen peroxide market are its wide range of applications and its low cost. Hydrogen peroxide is used in a variety of industries, including the pulp and paper industry, the textile industry, and the food and beverage industry. It is also used as a bleaching agent, a disinfectant, and an oxidizer. Hydrogen peroxide is a very versatile chemical, and its low cost makes it an attractive choice for many industries.

Market Segments

The Hydrogen Peroxide Market segmentation includes end user and region. By end user, it is categorized into paper and pulp, chemical, wastewater treatment, mining, textile, healthcare, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Hydrogen Peroxide Market report includes players such as Evonik industries, Hansol Chemical CO. Ltd, Chang Chun Petrochemical, Solvay, Akzo Nobel, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Kemira Oyj, Gujarat Alkalies, National Peroxide Limited and Arkema S.A.

