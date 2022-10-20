Pursuit Technology named on the 2022 AFR BOSS Most Innovative Technology Companies List

CANBERRA, Australia, 2022-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — Pursuit Technology has always sought to be innovative and cutting edge with their products. One of the company’s five core values is innovation. On October 14th 2022, this commitment to innovation was formally recognised when Pursuit Technology was announced to have placed fourth on the 2022 Australian Financial Review (AFR) BOSS Most Innovative Companies List for Technology. Now in its eleventh year, the list ranks the most innovative organisations in Australia and New Zealand by industry, and is the only national list of its kind.

The prestigious annual list is based on a rigorous assessment process managed by Australia’s leading behavioural science consultancy, Inventium, in conjunction with a panel of industry expert judges. The assessment is based on Inventium’s Innovation Framework which comprises the nine elements science has shown to drive innovation.

The assessment also judges the organisation’s top innovation from the previous two years. Specifically, the judges look at how valuable the problem is that the innovation is solving, the quality and uniqueness of the solution, and the level of impact that the innovation has had.

“It is so encouraging to see Australian entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs continuing to come up with fresh ideas and executing them. Innovations such as those highlighted in the 2022 AFR BOSS Most Innovative Companies list should help to propel our economy.” said Sally Patten (Editor – BOSS).

Pursuit Technology entered the award based on the capability framework and mapping feature launched this year for their Acorn learning management system (LMS) software. This feature is the first in market to ensure companies with a capability-led strategy have a technology enabler in place to clearly build organisational capability that is linked to delivering on company strategy.

“It is amazing to see the team’s work be recognised in such a prestigious way. We have a different take on the skills marketplace and learning industry, and it’s fantastic to get some recognition for our approach and innovation in the space.” said Blake Proberts (Co-Founder and Managing Director – Pursuit).

The full list and summaries of each innovation on the list can be viewed here.

Pursuit Technology is one of Australia’s fastest growing HR technology companies. Pursuit, via Acorn LMS, takes a different view to strategically enabling HR and L&D teams compared to traditional providers. Rather than focusing on analytics after learning experience, their products use workforce planning and capability frameworks prior to any learning. By linking to a company’s strategy, Pursuit products can inform organisational capability gaps and suggest education, deliver this education, then measure the impact – proving business impact by the HR and L&D team in a quantifiable way.