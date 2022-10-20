The Global Aseptic Sampling Market Is Estimated to Rise at A CAGR of 11% From 2022 To 2027

The global aseptic sampling market is predicted to expand at an impressive CAGR of 11% and increase from a market valuation of US$ 388.1 million in 2022 to US$ 654 million by the end of 2027. Global sales of manual aseptic sampling systems are expected to rise faster at a CAGR of 12% from 2022 to 2027; this can be attributed to the high demand from pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies.

Aseptic sampling is a sterile technique for collecting samples that guard against contamination while being taken. Aseptic samples are used to verify some procedures and to back up some process-related observations. This procedure is used to guarantee product safety and to get rid of product contamination. Using an aseptic sampling valve and bags is typically a part of aseptic sampling. A successful microbial control program must include this procedure. Manual aseptic sampling and automatic aseptic sampling are the two types of aseptic sampling equipment.

The worldwide aseptic sampling market is anticipated to develop over the projected period as more pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical businesses employ aseptic sampling to lower the risk of product contamination. Furthermore, it is also anticipated that rising government activities of respective nations to guarantee product quality and safety will support market expansion.

What Challenges are Faced by Manufacturers of Aseptic Sampling Devices?

Some limitations and difficulties will prevent the market from expanding. Products for aseptic sampling are made of processed plastic polymers, which can leach and extract from solvents, thereby contaminating samples.

Leachability and extractability problems with single-use items are significant factors impeding the growth of the global aseptic sampling market. However, several biopharmaceutical processes usually call for high temperatures to function, which causes the production of superfluous and unidentified compounds that could contaminate the final product. Thus, this is another significant obstacle limiting the usage of single-use bioprocessing devices.

How is Demand for Aseptic Sampling Expected to Shape Up in the U.S.?

The United States dominates the North America aseptic sampling market. Due to the existence of major market participants and growing government support for the development and quality of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products, the United States is anticipated to have a sizeable proportion of the market.

Companies have been participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their product lines, production capabilities, and competitive differentiation.

For instance, Basic Laboratory, Inc., a full-service provider of environmental analytical testing with offices in northern California, was bought by Pace Analytical Services in November 2021. The United States Food and Drug Administration estimates that there were roughly 53 new medications authorised in 2020 as opposed to 48 in 2019. Furthermore, 12 more new medications were approved in the United States by March 2021.

The U.S. aseptic sampling market is expected to increase throughout the forecast period due to factors such as the rise in healthcare spending, government regulations to assure drug safety, and an increase in R&D activities in the sector.

Competitive Landscape

The industries with the highest consumption rates of aseptic sampling are biotechnology and pharmaceutical. Aseptic sampling techniques are currently being adopted by both new and existing production facilities, and demand for aseptic sampling technologies is increasing due to the low investment cost and simple execution.

Top companies in the aseptic sampling market are Merck KGaA, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Saint Gobain, GEA Group, Keofitt, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Danaher Corporation. Technological advancements in product development will open up new opportunities for manufacturers in the aseptic sampling market.

Developments in the Aseptic Sampling Market

The MAST (Modular Automated Sampling Technology) platform was acquired from Lonza in April 2022 by MilliporeSigma, the life science division of Merck KGaA in the United States and Canada. The MAST platform is a robotic, aseptic bioreactor sampling system created to improve bioprocessing capabilities for more effective, economical drug manufacture. Oregon’s Bend is where the MAST platform was created.

Avantor introduced the OmniTop Sample Tubes Adjustable Volume Sample System (AVSS) in January 2022 to reduce volume loss and contamination risk in bioprocessing operations by enabling personnel to gather the correct amount of media required to carry out the routine sampling.

Key Segments in Aseptic Sampling Industry Research

By Type :

Manual Aseptic Sampling

Automatic Aseptic Sampling

By Technique :

Off-line

At-line

On-line

By Application :

Upstream

Downstream

By End User :

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

Contract Research & Manufacturing Organizations

R&D Departments

Others

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

