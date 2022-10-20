By 2032, The Red Wine Landscape Is Slated to Reach a Valuation of US$ 135 Billion

The latest industry analysis on RED WINE provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories Product, Application, Sales Channel. Insights on RED WINE market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

The detailed research report on the global (RED WINE) market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes not of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market. The red wine market revenue surpassed US$ 78 Bn by 2021, experiencing a long-term surge at a CAGR of over 5% until 2032. According to Fact.MR’s analysis of the red wine industry was worth approximately US$ 75 Bn in 2020. Consumers are showing a greater inclination toward Shiraz and merlot wines, holding 13% of the revenue share.

The RED WINE study outlines the key regions –US, UK, China and Japan – along with the countries contributing the most in the respective regions. The report presents detailed insights about each market player, including SWOT analysis, main market information, market share, revenue, pricing and gross margin. Prominent players covered in this research are Accolade Wines Australia Limited

Casella Family Brands

Caviro

Viña Concha y Toro SA

Constellation Brands

Diageo Plc

E&J Gallo Winery

Grupo Peñaflor

The Wine Group

Treasury Wine Estates

Key RED WINE Survey Highlights and Projections

MR analysis provides RED WINE demand-supply assessment, revealing RED WINE sales to grow from US$ 75BN in 2021 to US$ 78BN in 2032

MR analysis provides RED WINE demand-supply assessment, revealing RED WINE sales to grow from The report provides sales outlook on RED WINE, opining RED WINE revenues to register a CAGR of 4% during 20XX-20XX

during 20XX-20XX RED WINE sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

RED WINE demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Japan and South Korea RED WINE demand likely to grow at a steady clip during 20XX-2032

Competitive Landscape

The global market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of local and regional players. Market players are concentrating on product launches to broaden their market footprints.

In March 2021, Australia-based Accolade Wines has acquired Rolf Binder Wines of Barossa Valley in north-east Adelaide, Australia, for an undisclosed sum. Established in 1955, Rolf Binder Wines produces a wide range of highly acclaimed premium Barossa wines using fruit from its vineyards.

In January 2021, E. & J. Gallo Winery announced the acquisition of more than 30 wine brands from Constellation Brands, Inc. The closing of the agreement between Gallo and Constellation was approved by the Federal Trade Commission on December 23, 2020.

In September 2021, TWE introduced a four-strong Penfolds-branded red wine lineup made primarily from Napa Valley Cabernet parcels. The two higher-priced California Collection expressions are blended with a lower amount of South Australian Shiraz, so they aren’t entirely Californian.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

RED WINE Company & brand share analysis : Company and brand share analysis on RED WINE reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players

: Company and brand share analysis on RED WINE reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players RED WINE Historical volume analysis : The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of RED WINE

: The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of RED WINE RED WINE Category & segment level analysis : Fact.MR’s RED WINE sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.

: Fact.MR’s RED WINE sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level. RED WINE Consumption by demographics: The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers

The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers Post COVID consumer spending on RED WINE : The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior

The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior Manufacturing trend analysis: Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments

What insights does the RED WINE report provide to the readers?

RED WINE fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region. Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each RED WINE

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of RED WINE in detail.

Key Segments in Red Wine Industry Research

By Product Type :

Shiraz

Merlot

Cabernet Sauvignon

Pinot Noir

Barbera

Blaufränkisch

Bordeaux

Cabernet Franc

Germanyny

Other Red Wines

By Body Type :

Light Bodied

Medium Bodied

Full-Bodied

By Sweetness Level :

Dry

Semi-sweet

Sweet

By Sales Channel :

Modern Trade

Grocery Stores

Convenience Stores

E-commerce Platforms

Other Retail Formats

By Region :

North America

Europe

APEJ

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Japan

