Remington College Webster, Greenspoint offers Community Education Course

HOUSTON, TX, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Remington College’s Webster and Greenspoint locations are offering EKG Certification Prep Courses.

Enrollment is open, and the course starts November 28 and includes the cost of the first attempt at the National Healthcareer Association EKG Technician Certification Exam.

The EKG Certification Prep Course has a convenient schedule and includes hands-on training. This course is part of Remington College’s Community Education, providing a catalog of community education courses to develop personal and professional skills. These non-credit courses are designed to be short-term and affordable .1

Students will learn the anatomy of the cardiovascular system, lead placement, types of rhythms, myocardial infarction, HIPAA security and privacy as well as receiving hands on training in electrocardiograms, 12-lead EKG placement, heart rate calculation, and rhythm strip interpretation.

Students enrolled in the EKG Certification Prep Course will attend training in-person once a week from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Friday.

The course fee is $550.00 and consists of:

Instruction

E-book

Lab supplies

National Healthcareer Association (NHA) exam prep materials

For more information on the EKG Certification Prep Course or to register, visit: https://www.remingtoncollege.edu/community-education/

For further questions email, communityeducation@remingtoncollege.edu

Remington College Greenspoint is located at 11310 Greens Crossing Blvd. #300, Houston, TX 77067.

Remington College Webster is located at 20985 Gulf Freeway, Webster, TX77598.

Remington College’s Webster location is a satellite for the Greenspoint campus.

About Remington College

Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Knoxville, TN, operates 12 college campuses throughout the United States offering career focused diploma, bachelor and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu. For the latest news about Remington College, visit facebook.com/remingtoncollege. Remington College does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs and other school administered programs. Employment not guaranteed for students or graduates.

1 These courses have not been accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) or any other accreditation agency.

Media contact:

Emily O’Toole

Wellons Communications

407-339-0879

emily@wellonscommunications.com