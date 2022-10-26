ScaleFront Launches Transparent Recruitment Platform Supported by Trusted Experts

As the world’s most complete and open recruitment platform, ScaleFront is serving solutions touched by experts and enhanced by tech.

Idaho, United States, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — ScaleFront , the provider of leading services for finding talent, connecting people, and delivering on-demand insights, is proud to announce the launch of their new platform which offers a complete solution to talent and employment procurement with a focus on tech and data-oriented roles.

The platform serves as a marketplace, allowing employers to find candidates according to their requirements. All stages of the search and hiring process can be performed from ScaleFront, including viewing comprehensive candidate profiles, scheduling interviews and meetings, and candidate tracking. The company also offers white-glove support led by their team of talent acquisition professionals.

ScaleFront is also driving valuable interactions beyond just the traditional recruitment process. Freelancers and best-in-class professionals can share their expertise with businesses looking to scale. Either as a one-off insight session or for long-term projects, ScaleFront takes care of the contracts and calendars and allows industry expertise to earn from their insights.

ScaleFront’s Founder and CEO, Dan Dillon, brings experience from working at top executive search firms and international talent marketplaces. “I like to say that ScaleFront is disrupting the recruitment industry, but really the ‘great resignation’ is its own disruptive force right now – one that we’re learning from. Our platform is responding to the need for a sharper recruitment tool.”

He added, “We’re looking forward – towards the future of work and the future of talent management – and building a solution for the reality that is coming. Work is becoming more fluid and ScaleFront is simplifying talent search to facilitate that. ScaleFront is more than just an aggregator of vacancies and résumés, there is a human touch in everything we do.”

The team at ScaleFront recognizes the power of referrals and has built a mechanism into the platform to allow professionals to make money by helping their network and referring people in their circle for open roles.

About ScaleFront

