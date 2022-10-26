A Mobile-First, Workforce Management Solution from eCom Learning Solutions

DUNFERMLINE, SCOTLAND, UK, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Organisations wanting to maintain their competitive edge by investing in their people can now use an over-arching learning platform to gain valuable insights into their workers’ learning, skills, competencies, engagement and performance.

One such platform – eNetEnterprise, from eCom Learning Solutions, Scotland’s leading digital learning and assessment specialist – goes beyond merely providing, managing and monitoring the learning materials needed to keep workers productive, efficient and effective. Described as a ‘mobile-first workforce management solution’, eNetEnterprise is a flexible cloud-based platform designed to improve people, talent identification, learning and performance processes across larger organisations and is already in use by more than 50,000 users, in both the private and public sectors.

Comprising six foundational modules that can function together or individually, the platform measures and monitors compliance across an organisation, including creating a competency framework for each job role. It also provides a complete picture of skills development across the organisation – showing such things as training plans and records, career pathways and learning groups.

The platform can bring new employees up-to-speed quickly and then continues to offer relevant training and development opportunities. It also provides secure online forums for learning, coaching, mentoring and moderated discussion.

Furthermore, eNetEnterprise supports an organisation’s people strategy, gathering feedback via Personal Development Plans, 360 reviews, evaluations, surveys and assessments. In addition, its in-built business intelligence tool allows users to create unique reports from dynamic sets of data.

Wendy Edie, eCom’s Managing Director, commented, “Using eNetEnterprise addresses organisational issues including existing solutions’ complexity; lack of flexibility, innovation and delivery options in legacy systems; lack of insight about learning, skills, competencies, engagement and performance; lack of infrastructure and resources to deploy solutions internally; poor integration between existing systems and technologies – and it overcomes issues relating to keeping up-to-date with compliance and regulatory demands.

“Furthermore, with eNetEnterprise’s social app, you can add communities of practice – giving multiple options for social learning, such as peer support and moderated discussion as well as full support for competency statements. This should provide a clear view of talent development across the organisation.”

Hosted on the Azure elastic cloud infrastructure – a fully secure solution, trusted by 95% of the Fortune 500 companies – and with global content distribution via Azure CDN, eCom believes that eNetEnterprise users can be confident that, no matter the demand from learners, full access will always be available wherever and whenever they need it. Moreover, the platform can deliver a wide range of L&D activities, including via virtual reality (VR).

Wendy Edie added that, “Even in areas with poor levels of internet connectivity, the eNetEnterprise mobile app allows learners to download available resources and complete their activity offline – and then synchronise these when an internet connection is available. So, all learners can use the same system to record their results in the same way, using the same process.”

For further details of the eNetEnterprise platform, visit: https://www.ecomlearningsolutions.com/digital-learning-platforms/workforce-development-platform-enetenterprise/

About eCom

eCom (https://ecomlearningsolutions.com/) creates innovative learning solutions – aimed at increasing learning engagement and driving productivity – to help organisations achieve their goals. With offices in Dunfermline, Scotland, and Athens, Georgia, in the USA, but with customers from around the world, eCom focuses on the delivery, tracking and reporting of workforce learning and development through innovative technologies. Its products and services address a range of workforce management, development and training challenges, including eLearning, online assessment, blended learning, competency management and accreditation.