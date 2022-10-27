What are the growth opportunities of Bathroom Accessories market in upcoming period?

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 27, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Bathroom Accessories Industry Overview

The global Bathroom Accessories Market size is expected to reach USD 37.08 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2028. The rising instances of home remodeling projects across countries are revamping the growth of the overall market. With the rising home prices, consumers are increasingly investing in home improvement or home remodeling projects rather than buying new homes. The U.S. economy steadily expanded with rising home prices and low unemployment from mid-2009 to 2019, thereby putting more equity in the pockets of homeowners and downward pressure on the number of homes in negative equity.

According to a report published by Houzz, Inc., the average expenditure on bathroom interior renovations in the U.K. was 4,000 Euros in 2018. In the U.S., the average expenditure on guest/other bathrooms was USD 3,500 and for the master bedroom, it was USD 8,000 in the same year. The report also showed that 51% of consumers hired plumbers for various tasks and with consumers looking to add professional touches to their bathrooms, this trend is estimated to rise over the forecast period. This is likely to boost the sales of bathroom accessories.

Bathroom Accessories Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global bathroom accessories market on the basis of product and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Towel Rack/Ring, Hook, Paper Holder, Grab Bars and Others.

The towel rack/ring product segment held the largest share of 41.4% in 2020. This is attributed to the fact that apart from being highly functional, heated towel rails and racks add an ultra-stylish flair to bathroom spaces.

Paper holder has gained increased popularity among consumers. This segment is primarily driven by the hospitality sector, which includes hotels, hospitals, and guest houses.

Bathroom Accessories Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central and South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The industry has a large number of international and regional players. The impact of these established players on the market is quite high as a majority of them have vast distribution networks across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific to reach out to their large customer base. The key players operating in the market are focusing on strategic initiatives, such as product launches, participation in events, and expansions, in order to boost revenue growth and reinforce their position in the market.

Some prominent players in the global Bathroom Accessories market include

LIXIL Group Corporation

TOTO Ltd.

Kohler Co.

Roca Sanitario, S.A.

Moen Incorporated

Hansgrohe Group

Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC

Monarch Bath Pvt. Ltd.

Bolina Holding Co., Ltd.

ASI American Specialties, Inc.

