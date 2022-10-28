New York, USA, 2022-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ — New York, Global Mattress Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Mattress Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A mattress is an item of furniture that is used to sleep on. It is usually placed on top of a bed frame and may be used with a box spring or a foundation. A mattress is typically composed of an inner spring core, padding, and a fabric cover.

The inner spring core is the most important element of the mattress. It is composed of steel coils that are arranged in a grid pattern. The coils are connected to each other with wire, and the entire assembly is encased in a fabric cover. The number of coils and the gauge of the wire determine the firmness of the mattress.

Key Trends

The mattress industry is constantly evolving to meet the needs of consumers. Some of the key trends in the mattress market include:

Increased focus on health and wellness: Consumers are becoming more interested in products that promote health and wellness. This has led to an increase in the popularity of mattresses that offer features such as cooling and contouring to provide a better night’s sleep.

The rise of online mattress brands: The traditional mattress retail model is being disrupted by the rise of online mattress brands. These companies are able to offer lower prices and a wider selection of products.

The growth of the luxury mattress market: As consumers become more interested in health and wellness, they are also willing to spend more on luxury mattresses. This segment of the market is expected to grow at a faster rate than the overall mattress market.

Key Drivers

A few key drivers of the mattress market are population growth, aging population, health and wellness, and technological advancements.

Population growth is one of the key drivers of the mattress market. As the population grows, so does the demand for mattresses. The aging population is another key driver of the mattress market. As people age, they often have more health problems and need a comfortable mattress to sleep on.

