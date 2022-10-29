Global Sterile Vials Market Is Anticipated Topping A Valuation Of Us$ 10 Billion By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Demand for sterile vials is growing steadily owing to increasing requirement from hybrid packaging solutions. With demand from clinical and compounding labs surging rapidly, manufacturers of sterile vials are set to witness impressive growth in demand over the coming years. Additionally, growing preference for glass and plastic sterile vials by key end-use sectors is expected to boost overall sales further.

According to the report by Fact.MR, focus of suppliers will be on leading regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, while global market value will grow substantially to surpass US$ 10 billion by 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global sterile vials market is forecast to expand at around 8.5% CAGR through 2031.

High requirement for sterile empty expected to be witnessed.

Sterile empty vials with volume less than 2 ml set to gain traction.

Glass sterile vials to boost overall sales.

Growing demand from clinical labs to augment market growth.

The United States to lead the market in in North America for sterile vials.

Germany to remain dominant in Europe’s sterile vials industry.

The market in Asia Pacific to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Canada, and France to maintain positive industry outlook through 2031.

Market Segmentation by Category

Product Sterile Empty Vials Sterile Evacuated Vials Sterile Nitrogen Filled Vials Sterile Air Filled Vials Sterile Liquid Filled Vials Sterile Saline Filled Vials Sterile Media Filled Vials Sterile Water Filled Vials Individual Sterilized Components

Volume <2 ml Sterile Vials 2 ml to 5 ml Sterile Vials 5 ml to 10 ml Sterile Vials 10 ml to 20 ml Sterile Vials >20 ml Sterile Vials

Material Glass Sterile Vials Plastic Sterile Vials

End User Sterile Vials for Clinical Labs Sterile Vials for Compounding Labs Sterile Vials for Biopharmaceutical Companies Sterile Vials for CMOs Others

Region North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) East Asia South Asia Oceania



Crucial insights in the Sterile Vials Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Sterile Vials Market Basic overview of the Sterile Vials Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Sterile Vials Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Sterile Vials Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Sterile Vials Market stakeholders.

